Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Update

Quick Thoughts

Last night Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (EJ), the Baylor MBB team, and Baylor athletics provided a first detailed update on EJ’s injury progression. In a 16 minute video that is worth every minute of the watch, Jon went deep and got vulnerable on what has been going on for the last 8 months. Some quick thoughts from me before I quit rambling and let the video speak for itself.

As we all know, EJ is a fighter, hard worker, dedicated, and the heart and soul of Baylor Men’s Basketball. EJ’s intangibles are what made his injury that much harder for Baylor Nation to watch unfold. We left that brutal Saturday afternoon with a victory over Texas, but a loss in an area more significant than the win/loss column. Anyone watching the game in the Ferrell Center or on TV knew the injury was bad, but didn’t know the extent.

I am going to go out on a limb and speak for everyone in Baylor Nation - all we want is for Jon to be healthy. The basketball stuff is secondary, we are praying for the person before we pray for the player.

On behalf of all of Baylor Nation, we love you Jon and will never stop supporting you.

My Testimony: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua