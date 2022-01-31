Gamethread: No. 8 Baylor Bears Host West Virginia Mountaineers

The Baylor Bears (18-3, 6-2) welcome the return game with the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 2-5) hoping to stay in the race for the Big XII Title.

Conference life has been rough on a tough West Virginia team. Tax Sherman and Malik Curry, two impressive guards with the ball in their hands, just haven’t been able to power the Mountaineers to success so far this season. They’ve not played many close games, either. WVU has fallen to 64th in KenPom, a fringe NCAA Tournament team desperately seeking some signature wins.

In other words, the defending Big XII and national champs will be facing a hungry, dangerous team. The ranks are thin tonight, too. Both Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer are expected to be out tonight nursing injuries. The weight will be even heavier on Dale Bonner to hold steady at point, and James Akinjo and Matthew Mayer are going to feel the pressure to carry the offense.

Baylor guards Adam Flagler (knee) and LJ Cryer (foot) are out for tonight’s game. Both are day-to-day.



Dale Bonner gets his first Division I start. #SicEm | #CultureofJOY — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 1, 2022

This game is in Waco, sure, but both teams are going to play with their backs against the wall. We’ll see how the Bears handle yet another night without key leaders on the court.