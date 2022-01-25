Gamethread: No. 4 Baylor Bears vs Kansas State Wildcats

The No. 4 Baylor Bears host the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats are fresh off blowing a massive, 17-point second half lead at home to the Kansas Jayhawks, who remain atop the league with 1 loss despite seemingly every game coming down to the last shot.

We all know, every team in the Big XII is able to beat everyone else. Kansas State, currently the only Big XII team who is eligible to play not projected in the field of 68, took Kansas down to the final shot just days ago and earlier this season beat Texas Tech at home and Texas in Austin. Bruce Webber has his team playing tough, physical defense. Shocking, I know.

Baylor will again be missing James Akinjo to a bruised tailbone. Jeremy Sochan (ankle) participated in warmups with the rest of the team and looked normal. The Bears would get a big boost from his presence.

Let’s see if Baylor can defend home court and keep itself in the conference race!