Baylor Villanova in Tweets

The Baylor community looked at their calendars in horror this weekend when they realized there was no football. How could this be! This would be the worst possible circumstance for some fanbases, but all Baylor fans had to do was look past Saturday and realize that the end of weekly football means basketball is officially in full swing! This weekend our Bears continued the defense of their national title against one of the top teams in the country, #6 Villanova, possibly the biggest game in the history of the Ferrel Center. Let’s find out how our Sunday went, through the eyes of one of the craziest places on the internet: Twitter.

This was a HUGE game with a lot on the line, as top ranked Purdue dropped a game, opening the door for Baylor to take the number one spot.

A Baylor win over Villanova on Sunday would put the kings of college basketball back on their rightful throne of #1 in the polls next week https://t.co/hlNhAxcgPV — fank (@dfank_BU) December 10, 2021

But the Bears weren’t the only ones looking for glory in this one…

Would be incredibly hilarious if Villanova beat Baylor tomorrow and Duke ended up at #1 again on Monday despite not playing in two weeks. — Duke Opinions (@DukeOpinions) December 11, 2021

Today will be the last day Villanova is ranked outside the top 5. Time to beat Baylor. — Sidelines - Villanova (@SSN_Nova) December 12, 2021

A top 6 matchup, all the national folks were fired up, and fans of bad NFL teams had something to actually watch on Sunday.

Villanova and Baylor will meet today for the third consecutive season in what should be a Final Four caliber game in Waco.



Two of the elite programs in the sport.



Who needs the NFL? — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 12, 2021

You’d think most folks would be picking the higher ranked squad who’s undefeated and defending a title to win, but not everyone…

Villanova vs. Baylor odds, prediction: Wildcats are the pick https://t.co/Jn5Vswv0E2 pic.twitter.com/Qxb84diBmC — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2021

We’ve also heard recently that our fans don’t attend basketball games, let’s check in to see if anyone in Waco decided to catch the game.

TWO lines snake around the ferrell center well over an hour before baylor and villanova tip.



fans of the defending national champions are not playing around today. pic.twitter.com/ABktHe2y6O — finals week drake c toll (@drakectoll) December 12, 2021

Students showed up. My gosh. — Mr. Jephreez (@Mr_Jephreez) December 12, 2021

Waco is PACKED rn it’s wild — BearUpBU (@BearUpBU) December 12, 2021

La Salle right now pic.twitter.com/8T44xbX6SV — mattisbear (@mattisbear) December 12, 2021

Ok, so people showed up. But was there any good luck or Baylor royalty in the house?

This babe witnessed the OU win, the Big 12 champ game, and this Nova beat down. Obviously she’s our good luck charm!

(she will also be in attendance at the Sugar Bowl ) pic.twitter.com/RwL1kkzr80 — Arden Roeder (@ArdenRoeder) December 12, 2021

Alright, that’s some good stuff, but what about championship moms, any special requests from them?

One of my birthday wishes @BaylorMBB #BEATNOVA — Barbara Brooks- Teague National Champion Mom (@BTurnt) December 11, 2021

Guys, I’m starting to get a good feeling about this one. Next thing you’ll tell me is we had one of the greatest ambassadors for the sport of college basketball in the house for his first trip to Waco. Oh wow! That also appears to be the case!

Dick Vitale receives medical clearance to call Sunday’s Baylor-Villanova game ourtside https://t.co/SlR5t4nFNc pic.twitter.com/COwPqj10P8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 10, 2021

Dickie V is a special person. No matter how you feel about him behind a mic, there’s no question this game wouldn’t be the same without him, and we can all be proud of the reception Baylor gave him Sunday.

Now this is awesome! Dick Vitale gets emotional after the crowd gives him a standing ovation at the Baylor-Villanova game, showing their support for him as he battles cancer a second time. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ADweqPI0m — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 13, 2021

Learn more about the V Foundation and what Dickie V has dedicated so many years of his life to promote.

Ok, it got a little dusty in here, let’s clear our eyes and remember there’s also a basketball game happening. Now that we’ve established the fans are in the building, I wonder what kind of atmosphere they created.

THIS IS THE LOUDEST IVE EVER HEARD FERRELL MY GOD — mattisbear (@mattisbear) December 12, 2021

Ferrell sounding loud as hell on the broadcast — baylor football super fan (@itshanklol) December 12, 2021

Can barely hear the announcers because of the crowd and I love it. — Lisa Marie (@LisaMarie) December 12, 2021

Need to turn DickyV’s mic up. — heathanay, MEd. Free Mom Hugs (@hhaynay) December 12, 2021

I don’t know if there’s ever been a time that Dickie V wasn’t LOUD ENOUGH. The fans brought it for this game. And from what I can tell, they had a little help getting fired up in the Bear Pit.

Coach Nicki Collen can do it all! pic.twitter.com/oz6PdNQznQ — Brad Livingstone (@stoneman1944) December 13, 2021

The Bears channeled that energy into a stifling defensive performance. The athleticism and length that we’ve heard about all season was in full effect in this game. It appears Scott Drew might have something special brewing in Waco. Again.

Baylor is beyond locked in defensively. This is terrifying stuff. — Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) December 12, 2021

Baylor has these young men in hell, brothers — Evan (@EvanHebert) December 12, 2021

Baylor out here treating Villanova like they're Central Connecticut State. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 12, 2021

Baylor is locking!!! — MaCio Teague (@_MrDoWork) December 12, 2021

Villanova has NINE points with 3 minutes left in the first half against Baylor.



Jay Wright is never going back to Waco. Never. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 12, 2021

After one of the most dominant defensive performances in a half that I’ve ever seen, the Bears lead 25-15. Fifteen points. That’s it. Fifteen. I can’t say that enough. The number 6 team in the country, who by some metrics had the 4th best offense in the country, walked into Waco, played basketball for 20 minutes, and scored FIFTEEEN points.

HALF || #Baylor 25 #Villanova 15



James Akinjo leads the game with 7 points #SicEm — Niki Lattarulo (@NikiLattarulo) December 12, 2021

But how! They lost so much from last year’s team! Tell em about it Dickie V.

Baylor’s lost players, but they haven’t lost talent - @DickieV — Mason Hebert (@HasonMebert) December 12, 2021

Maybe, just maybe, Nova could figure this thing out in the second half. They’re just down 10, that’s not a crazy amount to make up. Unless, of course, your basketball team lifts with the football team.

The physicality in this Villanova vs Baylor game is CRAZY!



If you want to play D1, you better eat D1 Calories and lift D1 weights! — CJ Edwards (@CJayEdwards3) December 12, 2021

Some of you may be wondering if Jay Wright walked into the halftime locker room and gave the greatest speech ever, and his team said we didn’t come all the way from Philadelphia to get embarrassed by scrubby little Baylor. But I’m here to tell you, that did not happen. Second half, more of the same stifling, suffocating defense.

We even heard in the tournament last season that MAYBE the game we played against Nova would’ve gone differently if they had their star point guard Collin Gillespie. Unfortunately for them, not the case…

Oh I bet Gillespie is doing a BIG CUSS after that shot — AGP (@AmyGrahamPagitt) December 12, 2021

The Drew Effect pic.twitter.com/Du10lrVbKt — Joe Goodman (@the_joe_goodman) December 12, 2021

Also, Nova decided it would be a good idea to try to dunk on Flo Thamba. I cannot tell you how much I recommend NOT trying to dunk on Flo Thamba.

One of the most dominant defenses performances I’ve ever seen. But the people were looking for more. The crowd was loud, sure, but they wanted to EXPLODE. Enter Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua.

OH MY GOD WHY DID HE JUMP AT JON — Maxwell Garner (@MAXgBU21) December 12, 2021

Been waiting on that dunk to make the roof come off!!!!! — heathanay, MEd. Free Mom Hugs (@hhaynay) December 12, 2021

Beasts. Tough guys. Bullies. This Baylor team isn’t looking to make you feel good about yourself.

We don’t talk enough about how hard @BaylorMBB plays. Don’t be fooled by how nice @BUDREW is… they will punk you if you aren’t ready to play — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) December 12, 2021

The game ended, Bears win 57-36. THIRTY-SIX POINTS. This is basketball. Guys who learned how to play the game using peach baskets are amazed. How do you hold a team to thirty-six points?! Well, it’s not all that common apparently.

Via @ESPNStatsInfo, Baylor's defense forced Villanova into historic lows offensively.

- Villanova's fewest points and lowest field-goal % under Jay Wright.

- Villanova held under 40 points for first time since 1979.

- 36 tied for fewest points by AP top-10 team in shot-clock era. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 12, 2021

Villanova finished with .517 PPP. The nation's worst offense scores .84. That was a complete crush. — Kendall (@kendallkaut) December 12, 2021

Before limiting Villanova to 36 points today, the last time @BaylorMBB held ANY team to 36 or fewer points @DickieV was 11 years old.



On Dec. 5, 1950 ...

✅ Paul Harvey News and Comment debuted

✅ "The Thing” by Phil Harris was No. 1 song

✅ @BaylorMBB beat TAMU-CC 52-33#SicEm — David Kaye (@DavidKaye9) December 13, 2021

Now, let’s take just a minute to soak in some of the compliments our team got. Go ahead, grab a nice cup of tea and sit in your favorite chair, this is the fun part.

You could certainly make the case that Scott Drew is the best coach in America right now. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) December 12, 2021

Baylor is what people thought Gonzaga was. — craballin (@craballin) December 12, 2021

Pretty damn amazing that Baylor could lose four starters from the national champs and be the unanimous No. 1 team five weeks into the season. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 12, 2021

JUST. KEEP. WINNING.



Message received ✅ @BaylorMBB kept their undefeated streak going and showed everyone why they should be at the top of the AP Poll pic.twitter.com/MoUBfCqZmB — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 12, 2021

To be fair, Evan did try to warn us this might happen.

I did my very best to warn you all https://t.co/JcryQUzd6D — Evan (@EvanHebert) December 13, 2021

And how is the other team feeling?

Your Bears are undefeated, dominant, and now officially the undisputed and unanimous number one team in the country. Scott Drew has built a culture that’s here to last. And to a certain fanbase I’ve seen looking ahead on their calendar, begging for their chance to dethrone us, I’ll leave you with this.

We may never lose again. Sic ‘Em Bears.