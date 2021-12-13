Daily Bears Report—12/13/2021—Unanimous Number One in the Land

One of the things we’ve been batting around bringing back in this new era of OurDailyBears.com is what I named the Daily Bears Report a decade ago but has been anything but daily since ... a long time ago. Generally, these threads are intended to provide a one-stop shop for daily news about Baylor and its various athletic programs, recent events, etc. while also serving as a discussion/gathering place for the community. They have been very well received in the past, so I completely support the effort to start them back up again. On that front, if you see this as somewhere you think you can contribute, it’s a great way to get ingratiated to the community and get experience writing, so please reach out to Matt or throw something in the comments, and we can go from there.

The reason today seemed like a great time to kick this back off again is that there is so much Baylor content out there right now after yesterday’s huge win over top-10 Villanova. There are podcasts, articles, spicy hot takes, etc. all over. Before we get to the highlights from the game, Baylor produced and played a video for Dickie V that got a lot of attention. Here it is.

Here’s the highlights:

Some reactions to the game, including today’s AP Poll, which had Baylor back in the #1 spot unanimously:

There are also several big-time podcasts worthy of note here:

Eye on College Basketball—Listen to the first 16 minutes or so. Link is to the Apple podcast service.

Midcourt Madness—This one is on Spotify, but I’m pretty sure it’s free.

Making the Madness—Another on Apple.

Baylor is getting a ton of positive attention on Twitter, as well as in print. Jeff Goodman has been particularly effusive in his praise:

Some of these coaches who tear their players down, play mind games with them (ie Bully Clyde Gillespie) should have to spend a week with Scott Drew and the Baylor program to see that positivity and not crushing kids can be far more effective. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 12, 2021

Baylor’s record the past two-plus seasons is a ridiculous 63-6.



Scott Drew lost 4 starters - including 2 NBA players - off last year’s national championship squad.



And the Bears should be the NUMBER ONE team in the country again today.



Absolutely incredible. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 13, 2021

This hit home with me yesterday:

For anyone under 30 - picture what Vandy is in basketball/football right now, and that was Baylor in the late 1990's, early 2000's.



Only Baylor was worse. Way worse.



Now they're basically a juggernaut in every college sport that matters. — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 12, 2021

Basically a juggernaut in every college sport that matters ... I like the sound of that.

Did you know: Baylor won the '21 national title and is still operating as the best program in men’s college hoops.



Seems clear the Bears were underestimated by everyone heading into the season. Despite losing vital pieces, Scott Drew will again have the No. 1 team in the sport. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 12, 2021

Pretty damn amazing that Baylor could lose four starters from the national champs and be the unanimous No. 1 team five weeks into the season. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 12, 2021

Stats/notes from the game courtesy of the one and only David Kaye:

Notes from soon-to-be No. 1-ranked @BaylorMBB’s 57-36 win over No. 6 Villanova.



Baylor will be No. 1 for a 4th time in the last 6 seasons (2016-17, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22). When official, only BU and Gonzaga ranked No. 1 in each of the last 3 seasons. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/BsGvnrXOBI — David Kaye (@DavidKaye9) December 12, 2021

Also, I would be remiss if I did not note that we hired a new soccer coach in Michelle Lenard, who is coming to Baylor from Dallas Baptist. We introduced her a few minutes ago. I know almost nothing about this person but wish her incredible success.

Baylor hires longtime Dallas Baptist head coach Michelle Lenard to lead program - SoccerWire

Michelle Lenard has been officially introduced as the sixth head coach in the hihstory of the Baylor soccer program.

That’s all I’ve got for now. If there’s anything I missed, please throw it into the comments (or, if you have the ability, feel free to update the post itself)!