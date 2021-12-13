 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daily Bears Report—12/13/2021—Unanimous Number One in the Land

Been a LONG time since we had one of these...

By Mark C. Moore

NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

One of the things we’ve been batting around bringing back in this new era of OurDailyBears.com is what I named the Daily Bears Report a decade ago but has been anything but daily since ... a long time ago. Generally, these threads are intended to provide a one-stop shop for daily news about Baylor and its various athletic programs, recent events, etc. while also serving as a discussion/gathering place for the community. They have been very well received in the past, so I completely support the effort to start them back up again. On that front, if you see this as somewhere you think you can contribute, it’s a great way to get ingratiated to the community and get experience writing, so please reach out to Matt or throw something in the comments, and we can go from there.

The reason today seemed like a great time to kick this back off again is that there is so much Baylor content out there right now after yesterday’s huge win over top-10 Villanova. There are podcasts, articles, spicy hot takes, etc. all over. Before we get to the highlights from the game, Baylor produced and played a video for Dickie V that got a lot of attention. Here it is.

Here’s the highlights:

NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Some reactions to the game, including today’s AP Poll, which had Baylor back in the #1 spot unanimously:

There are also several big-time podcasts worthy of note here:

Baylor is getting a ton of positive attention on Twitter, as well as in print. Jeff Goodman has been particularly effusive in his praise:

This hit home with me yesterday:

Basically a juggernaut in every college sport that matters ... I like the sound of that.

Stats/notes from the game courtesy of the one and only David Kaye:

Also, I would be remiss if I did not note that we hired a new soccer coach in Michelle Lenard, who is coming to Baylor from Dallas Baptist. We introduced her a few minutes ago. I know almost nothing about this person but wish her incredible success.

Baylor hires longtime Dallas Baptist head coach Michelle Lenard to lead program - SoccerWire
Michelle Lenard has been officially introduced as the sixth head coach in the hihstory of the Baylor soccer program.

That’s all I’ve got for now. If there’s anything I missed, please throw it into the comments (or, if you have the ability, feel free to update the post itself)!

