Share All sharing options for: Basketpod: New Beginnings, Bears Keep Winning

Welcome to the Basketpod, Brent Pollard!

David and new co-host, Brent, take a look at the state of college hoops and the Bears rout of Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Things get nerdy for a bit - what do the stats tell us about just how good Kendall Brown is?

Then the guys turn to a preview of the Top 6 match up—and rematch from the Sweet 16—with Jay Wright’s Villanova Wildcats. A matchup of this caliber begs the question: Are these two of the best coaches in all of college basketball?

Bears. Wildcats. Waco, Texas. Sunday at 2:00pm on ABC.

Also, be sure to check out Branden MacKinnon’s fantastic preview of Sunday’s big game!

Starting Five

This week’s Starting Five: Bar Fight Crew. VOTE BELOW!

BASKETPOD STARTING FIVE



Pick the winner! Tune into today’s show to hear attempts at justifying these picks



Bar Fight Crew @davidhornbeak: Gronk, Everyday Jon, Yadier Molina, Ty Cobb, Pouncey@BrentGPollard: Aaron Donald, Jokic, Davion Mitchell, Jordan Davis, Bill Self — OurDailyPodcast (@OurDailyPodcast) December 10, 2021

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Listen/Subscribe on Google Play

RSS Feed

Direct Download/Listen