Basketpod: New Beginnings, Bears Keep Winning

Welcome to the Basketpod, Brent Pollard!
David and new co-host, Brent, take a look at the state of college hoops and the Bears rout of Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Things get nerdy for a bit - what do the stats tell us about just how good Kendall Brown is?
Then the guys turn to a preview of the Top 6 match up—and rematch from the Sweet 16—with Jay Wright’s Villanova Wildcats. A matchup of this caliber begs the question: Are these two of the best coaches in all of college basketball?
Bears. Wildcats. Waco, Texas. Sunday at 2:00pm on ABC.
Also, be sure to check out Branden MacKinnon’s fantastic preview of Sunday’s big game!
Starting Five
This week’s Starting Five: Bar Fight Crew. VOTE BELOW!
BASKETPOD STARTING FIVE— OurDailyPodcast (@OurDailyPodcast) December 10, 2021
Pick the winner! Tune into today’s show to hear attempts at justifying these picks
Bar Fight Crew @davidhornbeak: Gronk, Everyday Jon, Yadier Molina, Ty Cobb, Pouncey@BrentGPollard: Aaron Donald, Jokic, Davion Mitchell, Jordan Davis, Bill Self
Go Bears and Sic Em!
