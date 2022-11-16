Basketpod: Main Event Preview | Scott Drew’s 400th Win!

Baylor Basketball - Main Event Preview

Quicker than normal, and sensing a need to bring winning sports to the people, Brent and David take a look at the Baylor Bears’ early season tilts and preview the big weekend ahead that will be sure to hold two matchups against ranked opponents. What better way to do that than to celebrate Scott Drew’s 400th win as Baylor Head Coach!?!

This week’s episode includes:

• Recap of last two games - Norfolk State and Northern Colorado

• Positive team trends thus far

• SUPER premature L-Word or F-Word

• Preview of Friday’s game against the Virginia Cavaliers

• Discussion of hypothetical match ups against the Illinois Fighting Illini and UCLA Bruins

Starting 5: Tex-Mex Dishes

Be sure to check out all of the awesome basketball content coming your way!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Listen/Follow on Spotify

Listen/Subscribe on Google Play

RSS Feed

Direct Download/Listen