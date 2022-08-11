Podcast: Big 12 Preview

With the first game just over three weeks away, Fank and I are taking a look around the rest of the Big 12 - the key losses and retentions of each team, coaching changes, major questions facing each squad, and a look at each team’s schedule. Big time shoutout to Fielding for his excellent Quick Hitter posts, which we used for the key players. Here’s what we’re talking about:

Click this link for Direct Download!

Spotify

Apple

Google

Amazon

Stitcher