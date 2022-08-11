Podcast: Big 12 Preview

With the first game just over three weeks away, Fank and I are taking a look around the rest of the Big 12 - the key losses and retentions of each team, coaching changes, major questions facing each squad, and a look at each team’s schedule. Big time shoutout to Fielding for his excellent Quick Hitter posts, which we used for the key players. Here’s what we’re talking about:
- 00:00 - Intro
- 05:44 - Kansas Jayhawks
- 16:29 - Texas Tech
- 26:16 - West Virginia Mountaineers
- 32:03 - TCU
- 39:26 - Iowa State
- 45:36 - Kansas State
- 50:43 - Texas Longhorns
- 59:27 - Oklahoma State
- 1:04:05 - Oklahoma Sooners
- 1:11:22 - Overall Big 12 Thoughts
- 1:12:50 - Outro
Click this link for Direct Download!
