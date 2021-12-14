 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Baylor

Basketpod: Waco, Texas aka Wins-ville, USA

By David_Hornbeak
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears continue to dominate their opponets on the hardwood. David and Brent discuss the defensive clinic put on in Waco Sunday as the Bears reclaimed the country’s No. 1 ranking, in both the AP Poll and KenPom.

The guys attempt to rank Sunday’s atmosphere in the recent history of Baylor sporting events before turning their sights on next Saturday’s road tilt against Oregon in Eugene (ESPN2 at 9:00pm central).

Check out the crazy stats mentioned during the show:

Finally, a new segment makes its impromptu debut: L-Word or F-Word. First time topics:

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen

Baylor Men's Basketball

Baylor Villanova in Tweets

Big 12 MBB: Team Updates and Power Rankings

Baylor Men's Basketball

Daily Bears Report—12/13/2021—Unanimous Number One in the Land

Loading comments...