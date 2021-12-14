Basketpod: Waco, Texas aka Wins-ville, USA

The Baylor Bears continue to dominate their opponets on the hardwood. David and Brent discuss the defensive clinic put on in Waco Sunday as the Bears reclaimed the country’s No. 1 ranking, in both the AP Poll and KenPom.
The guys attempt to rank Sunday’s atmosphere in the recent history of Baylor sporting events before turning their sights on next Saturday’s road tilt against Oregon in Eugene (ESPN2 at 9:00pm central).
Check out the crazy stats mentioned during the show:
Notes from soon-to-be No. 1-ranked @BaylorMBB’s 57-36 win over No. 6 Villanova.— David Kaye (@DavidKaye9) December 12, 2021
Baylor will be No. 1 for a 4th time in the last 6 seasons (2016-17, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22). When official, only BU and Gonzaga ranked No. 1 in each of the last 3 seasons. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/BsGvnrXOBI
Finally, a new segment makes its impromptu debut: L-Word or F-Word. First time topics:
- Sochan’s New Hair Style
- The Iowa State Cyclones
- The Arizona Wildcats
- Potatoes
Go Bears and Sic Em!
