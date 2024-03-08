Basketpod: Momentum

Keep The Momentum Going
This week’s episode outline
• Big 12 Standings
• Kendall Brown 2-way contract converted to 3-year deal! Baylor Bears making moves.
• Jalen Bridges is a STUD (keeping this in this week, he earned it).
• Discussion about the wins against the Kansas Jayhawks, the Texas Longhorns, and Charmin Soft Terry.
• Preview of the Big 12 finale on the road against Texas Tech and the Big 12 Tournament
Starting Five: None today! Sorry!
Go Bears and Sic Em!
