2024 Baylor Basketball is... 2021 Baylor Basketball? Maybe.

Welcome to the best sports month of the year!

When the calendar flips to March all I can think about is doing precisely nothing at work the first Thursday and Friday of March Madness and watching my brackets and bets light on fire.

The good news is with the current team construction these fires won’t be because of your Baylor Bears.

I’ve been stewing on something since Ja’Kobe went nuclear in that JV gym in South Dakota against Auburn to start the season.

Here’s the premise, I’m done burying the lead. This Baylor team is built for a deep March run, full stop. Like really deep. A deep run that may end on a Monday night in April. You may say to yourself; this guy is delusional; we have had horrible weeks and stretches of ball this season. And you would be right. I’m not saying we are perfect, but we will be a nightmare matchup for anyone in the month of March. And we just might be peaking at the right time.

Why am I so confident?

This 2024 team reminds me of...

The 2021 National Championship Baylor Bears.

Making a comparison to the best college basketball team potentially ever? Yes absolutely. Hang with me, grasp any and all optimism, and let’s take a walk through the roster.

RayJ Dennis is 2024’s Jared Butler

Since Jared Butler left Baylor we have not had as complete of a floor general as RayJ Dennis. I’m not here to dog on James Akinjo or anyone from the guard platoon from last year. But stop and ask yourself a question. Have you ever felt as calm as you do when Dennis has the ball since we had Butler? The answer should be a resounding no.

At the risk of relying on recency bias, think about how confident all of Baylor Nation felt down the stretch of the game against Kansas. Scott Drew ran the close out offense exclusively through Dennis; who answered the call and told the then ranked #7 Jayhawks “drive home safely” with a mirage of floaters.

Every National Champion has a legitimate facilitator. The captain who steadies the ship when another team goes on a run. A player who can score at all three levels. A true point guard who can take hold of an offense and instill a sense of togetherness in a team. That is what Jared Butler did in 2021, and that is what RayJ Dennis does for this team in 2024.

Jayden Nunn is 2024’s Davion Mitchell

Am I saying Jayden Nunn is a National DPOY caliber defender and buzzsaw offensively night in and night out? No.

Am I saying that Nunn fills a similar skillset that Mitchell did in 2021? Yes. Maybe a Diet Coke version, but Diet Coke is still Coke.

In the same way you would trust and would WANT Davion Mitchell to go head-to-head with the opponent’s best player, Nunn has shown the ability to do (and succeed in doing) the same thing. If you watch the tape, it is simply hard to find anyone that shows as much heart and soul as Jayden Nunn.

But it isn’t just on defense.

On Saturday, Nunn was the catalyst for the 13-2 second half run against Kansas and earlier in the season went ballistic in a week where he won Big 12 Newcomer of the week. He made difficult step back pull ups, easily blew by defenders, converted and one’s, and was incredibly efficient.

Sound familiar? It should. That was the summary of Davion’s March Madness run in 2021.

Who’s to say Jayden can’t give us 10 incredible days of hoops in late March?

Jalen Bridges is 2024’s MaCio Teague

This is my masterpiece comparison.

MaCio Teague was a versatile defender, crafty offensive player, and an assassin from the corners. Teague was also a steady and level-headed leader for some of our more more fiery, emotional guys in 2021.

Jalen Bridges’ game mirrors this profile in an uncanny way.

When Bridges decided to come back to Baylor it wasn’t to just have an average year, improve some statistics, and work on his footwork. Bridges wants to win, more than anything. That is why he left his hometown team to come to Waco.

Bridges has done all of this while being one of our best off-ball defenders, and an absolutely lethal shooter from the corners. May I turn your attention to the TCU game? In the same way the National Champion team’s offense never ran through Teague, this team’s offense will never fully run through Bridges. Every team that makes a deep run in March needs a reliable bailout option.

Jalen is exactly that. He rarely makes mistakes and is always under control, a true-connector on both sides of the floor.

Yves Missi is 2024’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

It feels awkward comparing Yves Missi to an existing player on the roster. But 2024 Everyday Jon isn’t the same player as 2021 Everyday Jon. That isn’t a slight, far from it. I don’t think Yves Missi or Josh Ojianwuna would be anywhere close to where they are as players without his mentorship.

2021 Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was an elite, high-level, above-the-rim athlete, and intimidating rim protector.

2024 Yves Missi is exactly that, with substantially more on-ball skill.

Missi’s ability to be a complete stopper in the paint jumps out of the tape. What makes Missi truly special is his ability to impact opponents offensive flow outside of the lane.

His quick leap and effortless movement separates him from other centers in America. Exhibit A, he individually had Furphy benched when we sent back a baseline jumper against Kansas.

Go fire up the game from Saturday. Missi baptized Kansas’ KJ Adams on the first play of the game, and then continued to dominate Dickinson off the dribble from the elbow.

Think about how many times the 2021 team ran ball screen lobs for Everyday Jon out of timeouts? Butler, Mitchell, and Teague had seemingly a 90% success rate running that action to EJ. When Dennis runs this same ball screen action with Missi I get nostalgic flashbacks to EJ finishing above the rim.

Yves Missi possesses the same game-changing, rim-protecting, elite level of finishing that EJ brought to the National Championship team. A free two points on sets out of timeouts is essentially what Missi brings to the table.

Ja’Kobe Walter is 2024’s Matthew Mayer

This one is tough, but stick with me. It feels, even to me, like I am underselling Ja’Kobe Walter’s upside.

Walter has all the talent in the world and potential to be the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, that was never really in the cards for Mayer. As much as we loved that lightning bolt mullet flying through Indianapolis, he lacked the consistency.

The comparison for me comes through the lens of the irrational (or maybe rational?) confidence that both Walter and Mayer approach the game with.

Did Mayer, and do Walter tip toe the line of unhinged recklessness at times? Yes. Is it both captivating and maddening to watch and a true X-Factor in this team’s ceiling? Without question.

Walter can individually manufacture a 10-0 run on his own. We have seen him complete multiple four point plays this year and be a relentless driver at the rim. When I watch Walter play and how he approaches the game, it reminds me of the “It’s Matthew Mayer Time” tweets we all grew to know and love. Walter brings swag back to Waco that has been lacking the last few years.

Mayer and Walter may not be the most consistent players to ever wear Green and Gold, but man, they are some of the most electrifying.

Langston Love is 2024’s Adam Flagler

Any team that makes a run at a natty has a deep bench, starting with a top tier sixth man.

Do you remember those games in 2021 when Flagler would check in as the first man off the bench and go absolutely bonkers? Like a mirage of three balls in 5 minutes bonkers? A fully healthy Langston Love has that same upside.

Although Love isn’t the same knock down shooter as Flagler, he is a more complete scorer. Love is a true three level scorer and can generate offense on his own when things get stagnant.

If Love can beat the injury bug, I think Baylor has the best top-6 rotation in the country.

Love is a change of pace player, and nightmare matchup when he is locked in defensively. Before his second injury, Langston was on a one-way path to being the undisputed Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year. Come the end of March, I think there is a very realistic situation where Love goes on a tear off the bench to be a game changer for the Bears.

Am I Crazy?

Probably.

I know what you’re likely thinking, “HEY BRANDEN, WHAT ABOUT-

Austin Sacks / Mark Patterson

Caleb Lohner / Mark Vital

Josh Ojianwuna / Flo Thamba

or how sick Miro Little looks with braids???”

And you’re right. Let’s not split hairs or poke holes for the sake of poking holes.

I’m asking you to lock in and focus on the ceiling of this team. We have the structure and scaffolding in place to cut down the nets. We have the talent, scheme, and coaching.

Is it possible we have a third straight Round of 32 exit?

Of course. That is possible for literally any team in the country.

But that doesn’t change the upside. The potential of this roster is without question a National Championship. Now is the time to get amped up, rally around the Bears, and strap in for a deep run. I believe in this team and coaching staff, and most importantly this team believes in each other.

I’m in, all the way in. Sic ‘Em.