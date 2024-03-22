ODB MAILBAG - MARCH MADNESS EDITION: Questions Answered

What are your favorite bracket names you’ve seen this year, and why is “LANGSTON AL-GAIB” the best one?

BNT: BNT’s Bear Necessities

I asked in November what the Achilles heel would be for the women this season in this mailbag and the answer was size. That was 100% correct. Do you think we can keep the remaining players intact and go out and find a 6’5 beast to block shots and grab rebounds? We should be amazing at the guard position if we keep the team.

BNT: I think Niki is an excellent coach who understands the game and will continue to make the right adjustments. The short answer is yes. Players still want to come to Baylor as we are a Blue Blood in WBB.

I saw an article saying Louisville is pursuing Coach Drew. What would have to happen for him to leave?

Joe Goodman: Well we already know that was a big ole swing and a miss for the Papa John patrons, but to answer the question: Baylor moves its campus to Louisville and merges the basket teams, that’s what would have to happen.

BNT: lol

We all know that the (pre-Tourney) dunk of the year was Missi’s gem to start off the win against Kansas, but what others would make your top five?

The freshman came to play @Yves_missi with the EMPHATIC slam in the opening minute as No. 15 @BaylorMBB strikes first versus No. 7 @KUHoops



ABCpic.twitter.com/ziEXqaoLF2 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 2, 2024

BNT: That my friend, Is 1,2, 3, 4, and 5.

What do you think it would take for MBB to avoid having slow starts in the Tournament? It seems like they’ve been routinely starting off the first half with a 7 to 12 point deficit lately....

BNT: We need to start in man-to-man defense and then mix in the zone D. I don’t like it when we start in zone as the opposing players have just warmed up and have fresh legs. I’d also consider starting Lohner for the first minute and let him set the tone with some aggressive, but not cheap, banging...well, maybe cheap like when Kobe trucked Gasol who tried to screen him on the first possession of the 2008 Olympic game between USA and Spain. Kobe and Gasol were friends and Lakers teammates. Both teams were undefeated and medal favorites when they met. Kobe told his USA teammates he knew what Spain was going to run and he was going to punish Gasol. He did. Definitely set the tone for the rest of the game. lol

Jaden Nunn and Yaya Felder both wear number 2. Are they virtually the same player? Lockdown defender who can drive hard to the rim. A middle of the pack scorer who can explode for double digits if you forget about them.

BNT: No

What is the latest on Langston Love’s health/availability for the Big Dance?

BNT: Out for this round (so they say), but we have to wait and see for the next.

Tourney time means PICKS! For MBB and WBB: Who makes the Final Four? Who takes home the Natty? How far does Baylor go??

BNT:

WBB

Final 4 - South Cacalaky (Carolina), Standford, Iowa, and Ohio St.

Natty - Iowa as Clark hits a half court turn around jumper at the buzzer to beat Cacalaky

BU has a pretty good 1st Round bracket and we make it to the Sweet 16

MBB

Final 4 - UH, Purdue, UConn, and BU (why not, we’re in a winnable bracket)

Natty - UConn

BU to the Final 4 baby!

If you have other questions or comments, post below and Sic Colgate Toothpaste!

xoxo,

BNT