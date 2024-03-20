Basketpod: March Madness | Baylor a 3-Seed

NCAA Tournament Preview
This week’s episode outline:
• Brief recap of the Big 12 Tournament - Baylor beats the Cincinnati Bearcats but falls to champion Iowa State
• Baylor has been selected as the 3-seed (the No. 9 overall seed) in the West Region.
• Preview of Thursday’s First Round matchup - Baylor Bears vs. Colgate Raiders in Memphis (Saturday, 11:40am on TruTV)
• Preview of March Madness as a whole
EVAN MIYA BOOKMARK SEGMENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY EVANMIYA.COM
Consistency #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/RjUq8qWmO2— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 18, 2024
Starting Five: None - focusing on the tourney!
Go Bears and Sic Em!
If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:
LISTEN TO THE SHOW
Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Follow on Spotify
Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen
Loading comments...