Basketpod: March Madness | Baylor a 3-Seed

NCAA Tournament Preview

This week’s episode outline:

• Brief recap of the Big 12 Tournament - Baylor beats the Cincinnati Bearcats but falls to champion Iowa State

• Baylor has been selected as the 3-seed (the No. 9 overall seed) in the West Region.

• Preview of Thursday’s First Round matchup - Baylor Bears vs. Colgate Raiders in Memphis (Saturday, 11:40am on TruTV)

• Preview of March Madness as a whole

EVAN MIYA BOOKMARK SEGMENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY EVANMIYA.COM

Starting Five: None - focusing on the tourney!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

