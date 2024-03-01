 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Christian

Filed under:

Basketpod: Bear Down You Bears

By David_Hornbeak
/ new
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Bear Down You Bears

This week’s episode outline: Quick Hitters

• Big 12 Standings and Tournament Preview

• Is the Big 12 Gaming the NET Rankings?

• Jalen Bridges is a STUD

• Discussion about the loss against Houston, win at TCU and the upcoming games against Kansas and Texas

EVAN MIYA BOOKMARK SEGMENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY EVANMIYA.COM

Starting Five: None today! Sorry!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Follow on Spotify

Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen

Big 12 Conference

Big 12 MBB Preview: 3/2

Daily Bears Reports

DBR: Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

Baylor Men's Basketball

No. 15 Baylor Crush the Frogs 62-54

Loading comments...