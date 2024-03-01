Share All sharing options for: Basketpod: Bear Down You Bears

Bear Down You Bears

This week’s episode outline: Quick Hitters

• Big 12 Standings and Tournament Preview

• Is the Big 12 Gaming the NET Rankings?

• Jalen Bridges is a STUD

• Discussion about the loss against Houston, win at TCU and the upcoming games against Kansas and Texas

EVAN MIYA BOOKMARK SEGMENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY EVANMIYA.COM

*SEC football teams play FCS opponents in November*



Media - "This is okay because of how hard the conference is"



*Big 12 basketball teams play weak non-cons*



Media - "This isn't okay, I don't care how hard the conference is!!" — Grrr "Doesn’t Trust a Groundhog” Mackey (@gmackey32) February 28, 2024

Starting Five: None today! Sorry!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

