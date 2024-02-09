 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Basketpod: We’re in the Upside Down; GP2BU?

By David_Hornbeak
/ new
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

We’re in the Upside Down; GP2BU?

BIG news day for Baylor Athletics as Mack Rhoades is named to the College Football Playoff Committee and Dave Aranda hires... *checks notes* ... *checks again* GARY PATTERSON?!

In hoops, the Baylor Bears have reeled off three wins in a row to right the ship in Big 12 play.

This week’s episode outline:

• Breakdown of Baylor Athletics News - Rhoades is an inside man in the CFP and Gary Patterson is now a coach at Baylor.

• Bears’ win one of the wildest games in years over the Iowa State Cyclones, despite a ...*checks notes* ...Scott Drew EJECTION?!

• Win over a short handed Texas Tech Red Raiders

• Preview of the College Gameday matchup Baylor vs. the Kansas Jayhawks on the road in Lawrence (Saturday, 5:00pm on ESPN)

• Preview of the Oklahoma Sooners first visit to new home on the Brazos (Tuesday, 8:00pm on ESPN2)

Evan Miya Bookmarks brought to you by EvanMiya.com

Starting Five: None today - too much news!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

