Basketpod: We're in the Upside Down; GP2BU?

We’re in the Upside Down; GP2BU?

BIG news day for Baylor Athletics as Mack Rhoades is named to the College Football Playoff Committee and Dave Aranda hires... *checks notes* ... *checks again* GARY PATTERSON?!

My best work yet pic.twitter.com/EPSpLJa6mX — Josh Carson (@josh_carson_11) February 8, 2024

In hoops, the Baylor Bears have reeled off three wins in a row to right the ship in Big 12 play.

This week’s episode outline:

• Breakdown of Baylor Athletics News - Rhoades is an inside man in the CFP and Gary Patterson is now a coach at Baylor.

• Bears’ win one of the wildest games in years over the Iowa State Cyclones, despite a ...*checks notes* ...Scott Drew EJECTION?!

• Win over a short handed Texas Tech Red Raiders

• Preview of the College Gameday matchup Baylor vs. the Kansas Jayhawks on the road in Lawrence (Saturday, 5:00pm on ESPN)

• Preview of the Oklahoma Sooners first visit to new home on the Brazos (Tuesday, 8:00pm on ESPN2)

Evan Miya Bookmarks brought to you by EvanMiya.com

The Most Wins Against AP Top 25 College Basketball Teams in The Last 10 Years ✔️ pic.twitter.com/5T4p6vDBia — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 8, 2024

Starting Five: None today - too much news!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

