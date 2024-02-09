Basketpod: We’re in the Upside Down; GP2BU?

We’re in the Upside Down; GP2BU?
BIG news day for Baylor Athletics as Mack Rhoades is named to the College Football Playoff Committee and Dave Aranda hires... *checks notes* ... *checks again* GARY PATTERSON?!
My best work yet pic.twitter.com/EPSpLJa6mX— Josh Carson (@josh_carson_11) February 8, 2024
In hoops, the Baylor Bears have reeled off three wins in a row to right the ship in Big 12 play.
This week’s episode outline:
• Breakdown of Baylor Athletics News - Rhoades is an inside man in the CFP and Gary Patterson is now a coach at Baylor.
• Bears’ win one of the wildest games in years over the Iowa State Cyclones, despite a ...*checks notes* ...Scott Drew EJECTION?!
• Win over a short handed Texas Tech Red Raiders
• Preview of the College Gameday matchup Baylor vs. the Kansas Jayhawks on the road in Lawrence (Saturday, 5:00pm on ESPN)
• Preview of the Oklahoma Sooners first visit to new home on the Brazos (Tuesday, 8:00pm on ESPN2)
Evan Miya Bookmarks brought to you by EvanMiya.com
The Most Wins Against AP Top 25 College Basketball Teams in The Last 10 Years ✔️ pic.twitter.com/5T4p6vDBia— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 8, 2024
Starting Five: None today - too much news!
Go Bears and Sic Em!
If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:
LISTEN TO THE SHOW
Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Follow on Spotify
Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen
Loading comments...