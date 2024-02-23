Share All sharing options for: Basketpod: Go Texan Day | Baylor-Houston Battle

This week’s episode outline:

• We love blow out wins - Jalen Bridges completes the revenge game vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road in Morgantown

• Bears lose another one in possibly the worst defensive and rebounding performance in a long time on the road in Provo against BYU.

• Preview of Saturday’s HUGE matchup - Baylor vs. the Houston Cougars at home in Waco (Saturday, 11:00am on CBS)

• Preview of the back end of the season series with TCU, this time in Fort Worth (Tuesday, 8:00pm on ESPN)

EVAN MIYA BOOKMARK SEGMENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY EVANMIYA.COM

Here are the top ranked freshmen at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax, along with how their rankings have changed since preseason: pic.twitter.com/tbnzZKhhO0 — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 20, 2024

Starting Five: HOLIDAYS

Go Bears and Sic Em!

