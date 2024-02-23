Basketpod: Go Texan Day | Baylor-Houston Battle

Go Texan Day | Baylor-Houston Battle
This week’s episode outline:
• We love blow out wins - Jalen Bridges completes the revenge game vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road in Morgantown
• Bears lose another one in possibly the worst defensive and rebounding performance in a long time on the road in Provo against BYU.
• Preview of Saturday’s HUGE matchup - Baylor vs. the Houston Cougars at home in Waco (Saturday, 11:00am on CBS)
• Preview of the back end of the season series with TCU, this time in Fort Worth (Tuesday, 8:00pm on ESPN)
EVAN MIYA BOOKMARK SEGMENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY EVANMIYA.COM
Here are the top ranked freshmen at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax, along with how their rankings have changed since preseason: pic.twitter.com/tbnzZKhhO0— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 20, 2024
Starting Five: HOLIDAYS
Go Bears and Sic Em!
