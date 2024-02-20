Bears Bludgeoned 78-71 by BYU in Provo

The Baylor Bears (19-7, 8-5) came out blazing, but the relentlessness of the guards of the BYU Cougars (19-7, 7-6) attacking the glass gave them the edge they needed for the rain of threes to take hold. Eventually, BYU’s 36 attempts from three were too much, and the Bears lost 78-71.

Sixteen different players scored in this game as both teams moved the ball well. Jalen Bridges led the scoring for the Bears with 15 points, though both freshman Ja’Kobe Walter and Yves Missi contributed 13 apiece.

BYU won this game first on the offensive glass, and then from the three-point line. The Cougars had 16 offensive rebounds, leading to 20 second-chance points, 16 more than Baylor. All those extra possessions allowed BYU to fire up threes until the sheer number of attempts pushed the math in their favor.

To a degree, the biggest damage was done in the first half when the Baylor bigs continued to leave Aly Khalifa open at the three-point line. He was 3-4 in the first half. When Baylor did attempt to adjust in the second half by playing both Bridges and Caleb Lohner together with Yves Missi, the offense absolutely cratered. That lineup went 2:30 without a field goal as a part of a 5+ minute field goal drought and was -3 in that stretch.

Where Baylor has been one of the dominant rebounding teams on both ends, the way that BYU collected their boards neutralized the athleticism of Baylor’s two bigs. The threat of the popping big often pulled them away from the basket, and BYU’s guards would crash into the empty space and grab the rebound. Their three starting guards contributed 11 of the 16 offensive rebounds for the home team.

For Baylor, it’s tough to lose this one. With a chance to move up into a tie for second just 1 game back of Houston ahead of a matchup in Waco on Saturday, they couldn’t quite get it done. What BYU did tonight it exactly what the scouting report says you can’t let happen, and the Bears knew that. It’s a testimony to how well BYU does their thing.

Baylor will return to the Foster Pavilion hoping to defend home court and give themselves another chance to get to the top of the standings by the end.