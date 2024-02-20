MBB Updated Scouting Report: BYU Cougars

Matchup: No. 11 Baylor (19-6 / 8-4) @ No. 25 BYU (18-7 / 6-6)

Time: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, @ 8:00 PM CT (7:00 PM local time)

Place: Marriott Center, Provo, Utah

Where to Watch: ESPN

NOTE: Baylor has already played (and defeated) BYU this season, so hopefully most of you are already somewhat familiar with the Cougars. As such, this will be a shorter post designed to update you on how they’ve been doing since the first meeting.

Since the Last Meeting

Since their January 9th loss to Baylor, the BYU Cougars have gone 6-4 with wins against UCF (x2), Iowa State, Texas, West Virginia, and Kansas State. Their losses in that stretch have come at the hands of Texas Tech, Houston, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State (the losses against the Sooners and Pokes [who are, themselves, 9-16 in Big 12 play] were by a combined 26 points). Also in that stretch, the Cougars are 4-1 at home with the only loss being against Houston.

Following their win over BYU, the Baylor Bears have gone 6-4 with wins against Cincinnati, UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and West Virginia. Their losses in that stretch have come at the hands of Kansas State, Texas, TCU, and Kansas (including 4 OT periods and all the losses being by a combined 12 points). Also in that stretch, the Bears are 2-3 in road games with wins against UCF and West Virginia).

Surging Players – BYU

Jaxson Robinson (Forward, No. 2, Senior, 6’7” 190 lbs.): 14.0 PPG on 46/38/87 splits over the last 6 games.

Fousseyni Traore (Forward, No. 45, Junior, 6’6” 250 lbs.): 15.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 1.0 BPG on 63/NA/77 splits over the last 6 games (after 4.6 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 0.1 BPG on 55/NA/67 splits over the prior 7 games).

Slumping Players – BYU

Trevin Knell (Guard, No. 21, Redshirt Senior, 6’5” 190 lbs.): 8.5 PPG on 38/23/85 splits over the last 8 games (after 17.0 PPG on 58/58/63 splits over the prior 6 games).

Spencer Johnson (Guard, No. 20, Super Senior, 6’5” 170 lbs.): 8.3 PPG on 37/26/64 splits over the last 8 games (after 18.3 PPG on 51/50/79 splits over the prior 3 games).

Noah Waterman (Center, No. 0, Redshirt Senior, 6’11” 220 lbs.): 9.0 PPG and 4.9 RPG on 44/35/91 splits over the last 10 games (after 14.0 PPG and 7.4 RPG on 52/40/80 splits over the prior 5 games).

Richie Saunders (Guard, No. 15, Sophomore, 6’5” 200 lbs.): 3.8 PPG on 33/14/0 over the last 4 games (after 12.6 PPG on 56/47/73 splits over the prior 5 games).

Aly Khalifa (Forward, No. 50, Junior, 6’10” 260 lbs.): 5.5 PPG and 2.5 RPG on 33/25/80 splits over the last 4 games (after 12.0 PPG and 6.3 RPG on 51/32/60 splits over the prior 4 games).

Surging Players – Baylor

Jayden Nunn (Guard, No. 2, Junior, 6’3” 190 lbs.): 17.0 PPG on 60/53/68 splits over the last 5 games (after 7.3 PPG on 41/28/47 splits over the prior 7 games).

Yves Missi (Center, No. 21, Freshman, 7’0” 230 lbs.): 15.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 1.7 BPG on 67/NA/74 splits over the last 7 games (after 5.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 0.5 BPG on 44/NA/36 over the prior 4 games).

RayJ Dennis (Guard, No. 10, Super Senior, 6’2” 180 lbs.): 15.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 6.7 APG, and 1.9 SPG on 49/44/70 splits over the last 7 games (after 7.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.3 APG, and 1.0 SPG on 34/20/57 splits over the 4 prior games).

Ja’Kobe Walter (Guard, No. 4, Freshman, 6’5” 200 lbs.): 16.7 PPG and 4.7 RPG on 38/26/88 splits over the last 3 games (after 7.7 PPG and 3.3 RPG on 22/23/83 splits over the prior 3 games).

Slumping Players – Baylor

Jalen Bridges (Forward, No. 11, Senior, 6’9” 220 lbs.): 10.0 PPG and 5.0 RPG on 47/39/83 splits over the last 4 games (after 13.1 PPG and 5.4 RPG on 44/40/84 splits over the prior 7 games).

Predictions

Key(s) to the Game

Keep them off the 3P line. In conference play, no team in the Big 12 takes more threes than BYU. Over 51% of their shot attempts are from beyond the arc. Keeping their numerous quality 3P shooters from getting open looks from deep will be critical.

Block out! On the season, the Cougars are 2nd among Big 12 teams in rebounding margin. The Bears have to hold their own on the boards to give themselves the best possible chance of winning this tough road matchup.

Player of the Game: Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor): Not only is Baylor’s star freshman getting hot at just the right time (see above), he is going up against a team that has given up a lot of FTs in conference play (only Kansas State has sent opponents to the charity stripe more in league play). Walter leads the Bears in FT attempts (and makes) this season. He had an efficient 16 points in the first meeting despite only making 2 FTs.

Final Score: Baylor wins 84-81. I hope Baylor fans enjoyed back-to-back double-digit wins because KenPom projects that none of the Bears’ final 6 regular season games will be decided by more than 4 points (as Jon Rothstein would say, consult your nearest cardiologist). The Cougars will be looking for revenge in Baylor’s first trip to Provo. This after traveling to and from West Virginia over the weekend. There’s a big risk of jet lag and elevation effects here. Still, I like the Bears to escape the Marriot Center with a hard-fought win. Don’t expect to see as much zone here from Baylor as in other recent games. Sic Em!