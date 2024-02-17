MBB Scouting Report: West Virginia Mountaineers

Matchup: No. 12 Baylor (18-6 / 7-4) @ West Virginia (8-16 / 3-8)

Time: Saturday, February 17, 2024, @ 5:00 PM CT (6:00 PM local time)

Place: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Where to Watch: ESPN2

Big Picture

West Virginia comes in on a 3-game losing streak and having lost 5 of their last 6 games (4 of which were by double digits including a 36-blowout loss to the Longhorns). The Mountaineers are now in 13th place in the conference (ahead of only Oklahoma State) and following their loss to BYU 2 weeks ago, they are 3-2 in home games in conference play.

Baylor comes in off arguably their strongest and most complete performance of the season in the dominant win against OU. It was Baylor’s 4th win in their last 5 games. The Bears are 1 game back of Houston and Iowa State in the conference standings.

Baylor is 18-6 against West Virginia since 1950. The Bears have won 5 straight against WVU and 8 of the last 9 meetings.

Season Recap

West Virginia’s best wins this season are against Kansas, Texas, and Cincinnati. Their worst losses are against Radford, Monmouth, and Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers are miles away from being ranked. KenPom has them as the 144th-best team in the nation.

Mountaineers’ Style

West Virginia is primarily a man-to-man defensive team. They are aggressive but don’t foul that often.

The Mountaineers are middle-of-the-pack in the Big 12 in terms of offensive tempo. They struggle in pretty much every aspect of offense. Most of their shots are either three-pointers or mid-range 2s.

Mountaineers’ Strengths

West Virginia’s best attribute this season has been their ability to get fouled and get to the FT line (they are 3 rd among Big 12 teams in PFs drawn per game).

among Big 12 teams in PFs drawn per game). They play like a team with nothing to lose.

Mountaineers’ Weaknesses

This is the lowest-scoring team in the conference (also has the worst team eFG% in the Big 12).

West Virginia allows the most points per game of any Big 12 defense and also forces fewer turnovers than any other Big 12 team.

The Mountaineers are the only Big 12 team with a negative rebounding margin this season.

Players to Watch

Kerr Kriisa (Guard, No. 3, Senior, 6’3” 180 lbs.): 11.3 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG on 43/43/79 splits. The Arizona transfer was suspended to start the season. Kriisa is the team leader in assists and 3P shooting. He is a subpar defender. Nearly 80% of his shot attempts are three-pointers. He is dealing with a shoulder injury and it is uncertain if he will be able to play.

Kobe Johnson (Guard, No. 2, Junior, 6’3” 200 lbs.): 5.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG on 39/25/81 splits. The Ohio native is a quality secondary ball handler and mediocre defender. He has been struggling lately, averaging just 1.8 PPG, 1.5 RPG, and 1.8 APG on 22/0/60 splits over his last 6 games.

RaeQuan Battle (Guard, No. 21, Super Senior, 6’5” 190 lbs.): 15.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 1.2 SPG on 39/28/79 splits. The two-time transfer was ineligible to play this season before the court ruling against the NCAA making it unnecessary for two-time transfers to get NCAA waivers for immediate eligibility. He is the team leader in scoring and steals. He is a good defender and a high-volume scorer. Battle has seen some recent regression in terms of his productivity. Over his first 8 games, he averaged 19.5 PPG on 42% from the field. Over his last 6 games, he is averaging just 10.3 PPG on 34% from the field.

Quinn Slazinski (Forward, No. 11, Super Senior, 6’9” 230 lbs.): 13.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.0 APG on 41/32/76 splits. The Iona transfer is 2nd on the team in Win Shares. A better scorer than a defender, Slazinski takes a lot of three-pointers and FTs.

Jesse Edwards (Center, No. 7, Super Senior, 6’11” 240 lbs.): 14.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 1.6 BPG on 57/NA/61 splits. The Syracuse transfer is one of the team’s best players, leading the Mountaineers in rebounding, shot-blocking, Player Efficiency Rating, and Win Shares. Edwards missed 9 games with a fractured wrist this season.

Noah Farrakhan (Guard, No. 1, Senior, 6’1” 170 lbs.): 9.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 2.0 APG on 39/30/77 splits. Like Battle, Farrakhan was ineligible to play this season as a two-time transfer before the court ruling against the NCAA. He is the team’s leading scorer off the bench. Farrakhan does most of his damage in the mid-range (he is in the 97th percentile nationally in mid-range FGA%) He is dealing with an ankle sprain and it is unclear if he will be able to play.

Pat Suemnick (Forward, No. 24, Senior, 6’8” 230 lbs.): 4.5 PPG and 2.8 RPG on 54/50/61 splits. The former Robert Morris transfer is a good offensive rebounder and a decent defender. Over his last 6 games, he is averaging just 2.0 PPG and 2.5 RPG on 22/NA/50 splits.

Predictions

This game has all the elements of a trap game, it’s a long road trip against an easy-to-overlook opponent sandwiched between an awe-inspiring (largest margin of victory in a league game) win and a daunting road trip against a ranked foe.

Key(s) to the Game

Show up ready to play (Baylor cannot afford to fall victim to the trap game where their energy is zapped and their focus is stolen; they cannot afford to sleepwalk out the gate, get punched in the mouth, get the road crowd involved, and give confidence to a weaker opponent).

Don’t beat yourself (the Bears need to emphasize playing mistake-free basketball, limiting turnovers and silly fouls).

Player of the Game: Jalen Bridges (Baylor): If there’s anyone for Baylor whom we know will walk through the door ready to play, it’s the guy who spent his first 3 seasons of college with the Mountaineers. In his return to Morgantown last season, he notched his first and only double-double since coming to Baylor. Bridges is also showing signs of heating up. He is 52% from deep over the last 5 games after shooting just 29% from beyond the arc over the previous 6 games.

Final Score: Baylor wins 85-71 (if the Bears didn’t have great coaching, I’d be very worried about this matchup notwithstanding the talent disparity between the teams; fortunately for Baylor, they have as good of a coaching staff as there is, and I expect the guys to focus and not play down to the level of competition facing them; Sic Em!).