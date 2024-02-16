Big 12 MBB Transfer Report Cards

Before the season started, I took a crack at ranking the Big 12’s top incoming transfers (you can find that ranking here). It only makes sense that we should occasionally (or at least once during the course of the season) check in to see how the newcomers are doing. NOTE: I ranked the top 50 incoming transfers preseason. For brevity’s sake, we’ll only look at a handful of those here.

My Preseason Top 10

Hunter Dickinson (Kansas from Michigan): The preseason conference player of the year frontrunner has been pretty much as advertised, averaging career-highs in rebounding, assists, and steals. Grade: A+

RayJ Dennis (Baylor from Toledo): Dennis has experienced a pretty modest (17%) reduction in scoring despite the increased level of competition. He is shooting a career-high 3P% and is averaging a career-high in assists. Unfortunately, he is responsible for more turnovers than any other player in the Big 12. Grade: B+

Tylor Perry (Kansas State from North Texas): Although the career 41% 3P shooter is only hitting 32% this season, he has more than doubled his assist production from last season and is 8th among Big 12 players in scoring this season. Grade: A

Jameer Nelson, Jr. (TCU from Delaware): He went from averaging 16.8 PPG on 45/33/78 splits over the prior 2 seasons to averaging just 10.9 PPG on 43/25/71 splits this season. Grade: B-

Max Abmas (Texas from Oral Roberts): The prolific scorer is still filling it up efficiently and is averaging a career-high in assists. Grade: A+

Kerr Kriisa (West Virginia from Arizona): After serving his suspension, he is averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounds, steals, FG%, and 3P%. Grade: A-

Jesse Edwards (West Virginia from Syracuse): The big man fractured his wrist in December and missed about a month of action. When healthy, he has been arguably West Virginia’s best player, leading the team in Player Efficiency Rating and Win Shares, despite his regression on the defensive end of the floor compared to last season. Grade: B+

Damian Dunn (Houston from Temple): Dunn has experienced a modest dip in his per-possession-scoring this season. Still, he is a valuable piece coming off Kelvin Sampson’s bench, defending more voraciously than ever before. Grade: B-

Keshon Gilbert (Iowa State from UNLV): The Vegas native is flourishing in Coach Otz’s system, averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounding, and assists while playing excellent defense. Grade: A

Jackson Paveletzke (Iowa State from Wofford): The Wisconsin native has struggled to make his mark thus far after experiencing a 30% reduction in points per possession year-to-year. He went from averaging 15.1 PPG and 3.7 APG last season to averaging just 4.2 PPG and 1.3 APG in his 23 games played this season. Grade: C-

Pleasant Surprises

Jaylin Sellers (UCF from Ball State; 20th in preseason transfer rankings): He is averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals and he ranks 10th among Big 12 players this season in Win Shares. Grade: A+

Jalon Moore (Oklahoma from Georgia Tech; 40th in preseason transfer rankings): One of OU’s glue-guys, he is averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounding, blocks, and FG%. Furthermore, he leads the Big 12 in TS% and is top 10 in the league in Rebound Rate and Block Rate. Grade: A-

Quinn Slazinski (West Virginia from Iona; 44th in preseason transfer rankings): He is averaging career-highs in scoring, assist, and 3P shooting. The increased level of competition hasn’t slowed him down a bit. Grade: A-

Devan Cambridge (Texas Tech from Arizona State; 29th in preseason transfer rankings): This super senior is averaging career-highs in scoring, assists, blocks, FG%, and Player Efficiency Rating. Grade: B+

Rivaldo Soares (Oklahoma from Oregon; 49th in preseason transfer rankings): One the Sooners’ best players off the bench, Soares is averaging career-bests in scoring, rebounding, FG%, 3P%, Player Efficiency Rating, Offensive Rating, and Defensive Rating. He also is 7th among Big 12 players in Defensive Rebound Rate. Grade: B-

Transfers Struggling Thus Far

Shemarri Allen (UCF from Kansas City; 17th in preseason transfer rankings): Despite starting 20 of 21 games played this season, Allen has seen a 53% reduction in points per possession and has gone from averaging 17.0 PPG on 41/34/72 splits last season to averaging just 7.0 PPG on 38/21/57 splits this season. Grade: D+

Nicolas Timberlake (Kansas from Towson; 11th in preseason transfer rankings): He has struggled to earn much playing time, seeing a 38% reduction in points per possession. He went from averaging 17.7 PPG on 45/42/85 splits last season to averaging 4.0 PPG on 38/28/67 splits this season (he has played in 25 games this season including 2 starts). Grade: D

Mike Marsh (Oklahoma State from Jacksonville; 33rd in preseason transfer rankings): The big man has suffered a 33% reduction in points per possession and has gone from averaging 10.5 PPG and 5.0 RPG last season to averaging just 4.3 PPG and 3.0 RPG this season (he has played in 22 games this season including 3 starts). Grade: D

Essam Mostafa (TCU from Coastal Carolina; 37th in preseason transfer rankings): The Egyptian native scored over 1000 points over his previous 3 seasons with the Chanticleers. Now a Frog, he has seen his per-possession-scoring decline by 33% and he is averaging just 2.7 PPG across 22 games played this season. Grade: D-

Jarius Hicklen (Oklahoma State from North Florida; 42nd in preseason transfer rankings): The Dallas native has gone from averaging 12.5 PPG and 3.2 APG last season to averaging just 5.3 PPG and 0.5 APG across his 25 games played this season (including 1 start). Grade: D-

Conclusion

.@BaylorMBB guard Jayden Nunn tallied 27 points in a win over no. 25 Oklahoma!



Nunn was a 3⭐️ recruit and attended Dream City Christian in Arizona. @nunn_jayden | @DCCHoops pic.twitter.com/z7iXH3cPvQ — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) February 15, 2024

It has been somewhat of a mixed bag in the Big 12 this season in terms of integrating transfers. Some have panned out far better than others. Baylor’s other transfer, Jayden Nunn, is playing great (including his dominant performance against OU this week), averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounding, FG%, and 3P% (Grade: A-). One thing is for certain, the transfer portal isn’t going away and it’s not about just getting players to come to your school from it, you have to get players capable of making the jump to Big 12-level competition.