Basketpod: Bears Route Sooners Ahead of Road Tests

Bears Route Sooners Ahead of Road Tests
This week’s episode outline:
• Bears lose another one that was in their grasp on the road in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks - Hear that? That’s another turn over.
• Finally a blow out win over the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners in Waco.
• Preview of Saturday’s matchup - Baylor vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road in Morgantown (Saturday, 5:00pm on ESPN2)
• Preview of the Bears first visit to Provo since Perry Jones gave them 28 to take on the Bringham-Young Cougars (Tuesday, 8:00pm on ESPN)
Starting Five: None today - be back soon!
Go Bears and Sic Em!
