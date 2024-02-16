Basketpod: Bears Route Sooners Ahead of Road Tests

Bears Route Sooners Ahead of Road Tests

This week’s episode outline:

• Bears lose another one that was in their grasp on the road in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks - Hear that? That’s another turn over.

• Finally a blow out win over the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners in Waco.

• Preview of Saturday’s matchup - Baylor vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road in Morgantown (Saturday, 5:00pm on ESPN2)

• Preview of the Bears first visit to Provo since Perry Jones gave them 28 to take on the Bringham-Young Cougars (Tuesday, 8:00pm on ESPN)

Starting Five: None today - be back soon!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

