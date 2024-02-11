Lady Bears Send the Mountaineers Packing

Our ladies rolled easily past West Virginia this weekend with four double-digit scorers. Led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs(14), Bella Fontleroy(12), Aijha Blackwell(12), and Dre’una Edwards(10) also played great. The Bugget also collected ten rebounds for another double-double. She also led the team in +/- with +9. Great day for Buggs!

Baylor shot the ball well from three but continued to struggle at the FT line, only going 8/14 from the stripe. Their defense was also great, with six steals AND six blocks. West Virginia isn’t great, but it was good for the ladies to right their ship and get back in the win column.

If the Lady Bears want a chance at a deep run later in the season, they still have some strides to make. That being said, they are still a great team that can beat any team in the Big 12 on any given night. The next game is in Norman on Valentine’s Day. Let’s go ladies! Sic ‘em!