DBR: Monday, January 8th, 2024

Lady Bears Keep the Undefeated Streak Alive

The women rolled over new conference opponent Houston on Saturday, winning 87-58! This 29-point victory marks the 12th time this season that the Bears have won by 20 points or more, the most of any undefeated teams this year.

Men Win in First Conference Matchup

The Bears were on the road Saturday, taking on Oklahoma State in the conference opener. Baylor couldn’t buy a three, but they took things to overtime and came away with the win, 75-50.

New Coaching Addition for Baylor Football

Jarrett Anderson was named the new tight ends coach last week. He most recently served as an assistant offensive line coach for UTSA.

Men’s Tennis Warming Up for a Great Season

The men’s tennis team is in Palm Springs, Florida for some spring training!

Day 5 and the Bears are rounding into form… almost go time, but not done in paradise just yet ️ @BaylorMTennis pic.twitter.com/dKb7DY8Y6H — Michael Woodson (@MWoodsonBUMT) January 7, 2024

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Yaya Felder! The Ohio transfer scored her 1,000th career point on Saturday!