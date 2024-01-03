Frog Leg Dinner? Ladies Pummel TCU in First Game at Foster

The game between the Horned Frogs and our Lady Bears started slow. Neither team could see a three-ball fall early, and Baylor struggled inside facing off against 6’7” Sedona Prince. Sarah Andrews finally took the cover off from three, making the game’s first with nearly two minutes to go in the first. This shot gave the Bears the lead, but not for long. TCU’s scrappy defense kept easy buckets to a minimum, which led to lots of lead changes. Down four at half, Baylor’s offense needs to turn around in a big way. They were held to below 30% from the field, a number that won’t hold but is incredibly discouraging.

The ladies had the perfect answer to their first-half troubles in the third quarter and went on to outscore the Frogs 23-10. They had two separate 8-0 runs in the third alone. The second-half push did not stop here though; Baylor scored over double TCU’s points for the second straight quarter, resulting in a 71-50 win. Bella Fontleroy led the charge in today’s amazing three-point shooting game, going 5/6 herself. Like I’ve said before, she really seems to be flourishing in that guard role and it is so fun to watch.

I’ve said it once already, but after that first quarter, the Lady Bears absolutely crushed it from range. Four different girls made at least two threes and every one of those girls shot 50% or better from beyond the arc.

Player of the game today has got to be Bella Fontleroy. She put up 21 points and was super efficient, only missing ONE shot. She also collected two rebounds and an assist. Career scoring day for her and it hugely benefitted the Lady Bears.

Yaya Felder made a big impact off the bench today with her sparkplug offensive presence. She scored 13 points in just 15 minutes and swung the rock for two assists. Also, Sarah Andrews played like Sarah Andrews today. She shot the ball like a beast and racked up 16 points, 2 assists, and 1 rebound. If Baylor continues to have standout performances from players like these, they will find plenty of success this season.

Coming into this game TCU, alongside Baylor, was one of the seven undefeated teams in women’s college basketball. That number now falls to six after this Baylor beatdown. Our ladies are clicking and I’d be terrified if I had to try and scout them. If they stay hot like this, they can and will beat any team they play. Sic ‘em Bears.