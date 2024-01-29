Lady Bears Complete the Sweep in Stillwater

Led in scoring by Dre’una Edwards, who is becoming a bit of a frequent flyer here, Baylor beat Oklahoma State 72-60 yesterday, moving them to 5-3 in the Big 12, which puts them tied for fourth in the conference. The Lady Bears had four players score in double digits, including Bella Fontler(15), Sarah Andrews(11), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs(11), and previously mentioned Dre’una Edwards(16). It wasn’t a pretty shooting game for the team, but a dominant effort inside allowed them to come out with a confident win.

The effort inside was led by Aijha Blackwell, who only scored seven but was able to grab 19 rebounds! She dominated the paint all game, and that stat shows it. She killed it on defense as well and had a block and two steals. It was a big day for Bella Fontleroy as well, who had 15 points and was just two rebounds(8) away from a double-double.

The Cowgirls seemed to have our number last year, so it is good to come out with a big win in Stillwater. The recent slide bumped us down a couple of spots in the conference, but we have an opportunity to make a huge statement and bump Texas down a spot. We play the Longhorns on Thursday at 7:30 in the Foster Pavilion. They need every one of us there, and we need to be loud! Let’s keep this momentum, ladies, sweep Texas! Sic ‘em!!!