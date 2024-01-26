 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Basketpod: Let’s Change Something Up

By David_Hornbeak
Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s Change Something Up

The Baylor Bears have dropped two heart breakers in a row to fall to 3-2 in conference play. This time, another a frustrating loss on the road against Texas Longhorns.

This week’s episode outline:

• We revisit the 2024 Recruiting class, player rankings, and VJ Edgecombe’s selection (as well as Rob Wright’s should be selection) to the McDonald’s All-American game.

• Bears’ road loss to Texas.

• Preview of Baylor’s match up against the TCU Horned Frogs at Foster Pavilion (Saturday, 3:00pm on ESPN2)

• Preview of Baylor’s first road trip to Orlando to take on the Central Florida Knights (fans love when you say the whole name...) (Wednesday, 6:00pm on ESPN+)

Evan Miya Bookmarks brought to you by EvanMiya.com

Starting Five: Best Days of School

Go Bears and Sic Em!

