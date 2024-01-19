Basketpod: Huge Recruiting Win and a Frustrating Loss

Huge Recruiting Win and a Frustrating Loss

The Baylor Bears have dropped their first conference game in Big 12 play with a frustrating loss on the road against Jerome Tang’s Kansas State Wildcats. Big, Huge, Massive Recruiting win. Stop me if you’ve heard this one, the Texas Longhorns are SOFT—coach flips out over a horns down?

This week’s episode outline:

• Scott Drew and Baylor win a Massive recruiting battle for Top 5 SG VJ Edgecombe, who selected Baylor over everyone else (Also ran: Duke, Kentucky).

• Bears’ home win over the Cincinnati Bearcats at Foster Pavilion.

• Bears’ loss to Kansas State in overtime.

• Texas Head Coach Rodney Terry is SOFT.

• Preview of Baylor’s match up against ole’ Rodney “Charmin Soft” Terry’s Texas Longhorns on the road in Austin (Saturday, 11:00am on ESPN)

Bears, I'm HYPED about this guy.



VJ Edgecombe is ONE OF THEM ONES.



A lot of good tape in the article here.



Sic 'Em @vj_edgecombe!https://t.co/KyRFUdFHkZ — mattisbear (@mattisbear) January 15, 2024

Starting Five: Things that make you mad, but you can’t complain about because you’ll look like a jerk.

Go Bears and Sic Em!

