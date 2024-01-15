2024 5-Star Guard VJ Edgecombe Commits to Baylor

5-Star shooting guard VJ Edgecombe committed to Scott Drew and Baylor on Sunday night, adding a headliner punch to the 2024 class.

The second-highest recruit in program history (behind only Isaiah Austin) joins four-star guard Robert Wright and five-star forward Jaseon Asemota in what looks to be one of, if not the most talented freshman class in the nation.

Edgecombe was recruited heavily by Kentucky and Duke, but announced his commitment to Baylor during halftime of a game at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Born in The Bahamas, Edgecombe moved to the United States as a freshman.

Edgecombe is a guard with real size at 6’5” and will bring yet more elite athleticism to Waco.

In 2023, 247’s Adam Finkelstein said Edgecombe was “a terror in transition” and a “well-rounded athlete with quick reactions”.

There were VERY mild concerns about his skillset, but the #2 shooting guard in the country has done more than enough to answer those questions.

A powerful, athletic guard who is scoring the ball at a high clip from all three levels, Edgecombe is at his best attacking the rim and finishing. His 3-point shot has made big strides, and he decelerates into his pull-up game effectively. He has continued to develop his impressive playmaking ability, and his drive-and-kick game shows vision and accuracy to hit the open man quickly. (Jeff Borzello & Paul Biancardi - ESPN)

VJ Edgecombe is the most improved player in the 2024 class having gone from unranked to the brink of Top5 in less than a year.



Explosive and electric athlete that impacts the game on both ends. Huge pickup for Scott Drew and Baylor. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) January 15, 2024

NBA fans will enjoy the comparison made by some to an early-stage Dwyane Wade.

Long Island Lutheran and Edgecombe faced off in the 2023 City of Palms Championship game vs future teammate Robert Wright III and Duke commit Cooper Flagg. Fantastic look at the future of basketball in the video below.

Slow motion look at the shooting mechanics of Long Island Lutheran’s VJ Edgecombe.



The five-star national prospect will announce his college decision tomorrow. https://t.co/SeJwrdhxAE pic.twitter.com/diOhaI6KNu — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) January 13, 2024

Not only does VJ Edgecombe look to be primed for a phenomenal freshman year at Baylor, but he also clearly fits the high-character rubric that this staff recruits against.

Baylor is getting someone special in @vj_edgecombe, and in more ways than one. He’s using the NIL money he receives already to set up scholarships in his hometown of Bimini, Bahamas. You can see how special he is on the court today at 3pm ET on ESPNU. @PaulBiancardi #SicEm — Ted Emrich (@tedemrich) January 15, 2024

This is the fourth consecutive year that Scott Drew and staff have claimed the commitment of a five-star prospect:

Kendall Brown - 2021

Keyonte George - 2022

Ja’Kobe Walter - 2023

Jason Aseomota - 2024

VJ Edgecombe - 2024

From a personal perspective, I try very hard not to get excited about the prospects of a high schooler playing at the college level. Far too often there are just unpredictable factors that prevent a player from living up to the hype that the social media buzz can create.

I can’t help myself here. Edgecombe looks to me like a fantastic combination of defensive grit and offensive skill, with a healthy layer of elite athleticism piled on top.

Sic ‘Em Bears.