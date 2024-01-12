Share All sharing options for: Basketpod - Survive and Advance in December?

The Baylor Bears have opened Big 12 play with a 2-0 start, including an OT win on the road and the first conference win in the new, beautiful Foster Pavilion.

Brent and David survey the burning wasteland that is the AP Top 10 this week, discuss some roster news and check in on the rest of the league after the first two games. This week’s episode includes:

• Bears’ road win in overtime against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

• Bears’ win over the Bringham-Young Cougars in what was potentially Jalen Bridges best game at Baylor

• Preview of Baylor’s match up against the Cincinnati Bearcats in first conference trip to Waco (Saturday, 7:00pm on ESPN)

• Preview of the next edition of Drew vs. Tang as the Bears take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Little Apple (Tuesday, 7:00pm on ESPN+)

Evan Miya Bookmarks brought to you by EvanMiya.com

Baylor—one of CBB's best programs—opted into building a cozier, high-tech arena and will likely see big benefits in going smaller.



Many a school w/ a 12,000-plus seat barn that has the ability to downsize should do so ASAP and follow Baylor's lead. Story:https://t.co/jduZ9yEIRu pic.twitter.com/heGyBBAM7y — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 10, 2024

Starting Five: Signs of a Good Restraunt

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

