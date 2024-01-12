 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Baylor

Basketpod - Survive and Advance in December?

By David_Hornbeak
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Survive and Advance in December?

The Baylor Bears have opened Big 12 play with a 2-0 start, including an OT win on the road and the first conference win in the new, beautiful Foster Pavilion.

Brent and David survey the burning wasteland that is the AP Top 10 this week, discuss some roster news and check in on the rest of the league after the first two games. This week’s episode includes:

• Bears’ road win in overtime against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

• Bears’ win over the Bringham-Young Cougars in what was potentially Jalen Bridges best game at Baylor

• Preview of Baylor’s match up against the Cincinnati Bearcats in first conference trip to Waco (Saturday, 7:00pm on ESPN)

• Preview of the next edition of Drew vs. Tang as the Bears take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Little Apple (Tuesday, 7:00pm on ESPN+)

Evan Miya Bookmarks brought to you by EvanMiya.com

Starting Five: Signs of a Good Restraunt

Go Bears and Sic Em!

