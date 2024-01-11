Lady Bears Finally Fall in Lawrence

The Lady Bears got dominated inside today. Kansas’ center, Taiyanna Jackson, played incredible today. Inside Baylor had no answer for her height and length(6’6”). She is, in my opinion the first skilled AND tall center that Baylor had played this year. Sedona Prince for TCU is huge, but inside she really struggles with touch, and isn’t able to initiate enough contact for many foul calls. Jackson definitely had the whistle today, shooting 11 FTs(over half the amount Baylor’s entire roster shot). She also shot uncannily well from the stripe, going 9/11, as she has only shot 40% from there this season. Bugs was the standout for us today, racking up 16 points and 6 rebounds in spite of getting taken out of the game due to a Kansas player popping her already injured nose, spilling blood onto the court. Jada Walker and Dre’una Edwards both had 11, which is the extent of Lady Bears in double-digit scoring.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs did all she could today, laying it all on the line and literally fighting through blood, sweat, and tears. She put up 16 points while having to deal with Jackson who is half a foot taller, and even collected another team-high 6 rebounds. She only turned the ball over once, and was a perfect 6/6 from the free throw line.

One quarter put away, bring the next



Baylor 21, Kansas 18 | End 1Q

Our ladies got out-rebounded 48-31 today, and recorded 0 blocks. Their size was taken advantage of today, and I’m sure we will see a completely reworked game plan next time we face a team like this. They learn from every game, and this will no-doubt make them a better team all in all. I predict more of a swarm-mentality on defense, similar to how the men’s team in 2021 treated players like Drew Timme.

Tomorrow is a new day, and I would not want to be Iowa State on Saturday. This team will bounce back. Don’t let this game cause you to implode! Sic ‘em Bears.