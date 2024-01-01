Looking Forward to Foster: Home Games to Circle in the New Year

Happy New Year! As we begin 2024, there are certainly plenty of changes happening all around us. One of the biggest as it relates to Baylor is the opening of the Foster Pavilion, the new home of Baylor basketball! Below is a quick list of big home games to look forward to in this new arena to get you excited for the new year:

Baylor MBB vs. Cornell

Tuesday, January 2nd, 7:00 PM CT

You’ve gotta include the very first game played in Foster Pavilion! And while Baylor is a heavy favorite, Cornell is no team to overlook, as they have beaten pretty much everyone on their schedule except for road games at Syracuse and George Mason.

Baylor WBB vs. TCU

Wednesday, January 3rd 7:00 PM CT

The Baylor women open up their tenure in the new Foster Pavilion with an excellent, top 25 rivalry game against TCU. You couldn’t ask for a better inaugural game than this, in what will be the first of many Bears vs. Horned Frogs meetings in this building.

Baylor MBB vs. BYU

Tuesday, January 9th 8:00 PM CT

In what should be the first of many men’s top 25 match ups in Foster, Baylor hosts BYU who has been surprisingly good this year. The NET rankings love BYU, ranking them as high as #3. And with the Cougars taking care of basically everyone they’ve played except for future Big 12 foe Utah, that ranking is somewhat understandable. This will be a great environment to host BYU as conference foes for the first time!

Baylor WBB vs. Kansas State

Monday, January 22nd, 7:30 PM CT

Kansas State figures to be one of the better women’s basketball teams in the conference, having only lost to Iowa in their nonconference run. This will be a key game in a potential Big 12 title run by the Bears, so definitely keep this one circled.

Baylor WBB vs. Texas

Thursday, February 1st 7:30 PM CT

The Baylor women host Texas for the last time at the beginning of February, in what should be an absolutely pivotal game for the Big 12 title race. With all the emotions and rivalry built up between these two teams, this will certainly be a game to remember.

Baylor MBB vs. Houston

Saturday, February 24th 11:00 AM CT

Houston is one of the top teams to beat in the Big 12 this year, as they sit undefeated coming out of non-conference play. Add in some in-state rivalry dynamics, and this should be a great home game at the Pavilion!

Baylor MBB vs. Kansas

Saturday, March 2nd 12:00 PM CT

Kansas is Kansas. So the first time Baylor hosts the Jayhawks in their new arena is bound to be an electric atmosphere. And with this game being so close to March, both teams should hopefully be firing on all cylinders and potentially battling for a Big 12 title.

Baylor MBB vs. Texas

Monday, March 4th 8:00 PM CT

Baylor send Texas out of the conference with their last home game of the season. A fitting conclusion to Baylor’s conference history with Texas and a great matchup to end Foster Pavilion’s inaugural season on.

Of course, it goes without saying that these are just a select few games to look forward to in the new year. With both the Baylor men and women looking like real Big 12 title contenders, every home game at the Foster Pavilion this season is bound to be electric and high stakes!