DBR: Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Our boys kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday against a very stout Utah team and they need every fan they have to be there and be LOUD! Don’t let a bad first weekend let you give up on this team. The nation is going to see a different Baylor team this week.

"We will get a different Baylor team this week."#Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham to @365sportsYT pic.twitter.com/azyuQoWZki — Baylor Athletics on SicEm365 (@SicEm365_) September 6, 2023

Tonight is everyone’s favorite annual event: Pups at the Pitch!!!! Show up to Betty Lou Mays and bring your four legged friend to claim a doggy bandana and even watch or participate in the halftime corgi race. This is awesome.

Our favorite day of the season is tomorrow, PUPS AT THE PITCH



- Bring your dogs

- Halftime Corgi race

- Free dog bandannas #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/GVMR2HNiAh — Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) September 6, 2023

Men’s basketball icon Terry Teagle is set to be inducted to the SWC Hall of Fame! Congrats Terry!!!

Former Baylor basketball legend Terry Teagle will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame on Oct. 11, as the latest Bear to earn enshrinement. — Brice Cherry (@BriceCherry) September 6, 2023

As much as I love Baylor football, I’m a basketball fan first. Words cannot express how excited I am and how excited you should be for this upcoming season. Scott has got quite the squad.

