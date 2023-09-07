 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, September 7th, 2023

By willdb26
BERRRRRM Twitter-Baylor Athletics

We Need YOU

Our boys kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday against a very stout Utah team and they need every fan they have to be there and be LOUD! Don’t let a bad first weekend let you give up on this team. The nation is going to see a different Baylor team this week.

OMG OMG OMG

Tonight is everyone’s favorite annual event: Pups at the Pitch!!!! Show up to Betty Lou Mays and bring your four legged friend to claim a doggy bandana and even watch or participate in the halftime corgi race. This is awesome.

TEEEEAAAAGLEEEEE

Men’s basketball icon Terry Teagle is set to be inducted to the SWC Hall of Fame! Congrats Terry!!!

I Can’t Wait

As much as I love Baylor football, I’m a basketball fan first. Words cannot express how excited I am and how excited you should be for this upcoming season. Scott has got quite the squad.

Happy Thursday Baylor Nation! Sic ‘em Bears

