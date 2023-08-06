Filed under: ODB Mailbag - Post Realignment Edition: Questions Needed Baylor sports questions welcome! By BearNTex@BearNTex Aug 6, 2023, 11:25am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ODB Mailbag - Post Realignment Edition: Questions Needed Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Post your questions below and I’ll post the answers later this week. Sic ‘em! xoxo, BNT More From Our Daily Bears Baylor Lands DL Justin Sambu from Transfer Portal EMERGENCY REALIGNMENT PODCAST! BREAKING: Zona, ASU, Utah to the Big 12! ODB Mailbag - Football’s Almost Here Edition: Answered 2023 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Houston DBR: Friday, August 4th, 2023 Loading comments...
Loading comments...