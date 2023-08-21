Baylor to Host 2024 NCAA Individual Championships

In early August, the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved the sport committee’s recommendation for Baylor to host the Women’s and Men’s Tennis individual championships in Fall 2024.

The singles and doubles championship play will be the first year of the pilot program, per the COC’s announcement.

Baylor was also chosen to host the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Tennis Championships as selected by the tennis committee and agreed upon by the COC.

Baylor made history in 2015 by being picked to host the 2015 NCAA Tennis Championships at Hurd Tennis Center with approximately 650 athletes, coaches, and staff from across the country participating.

In the 2015 Championships, the 2nd-seeded Baylor Men’s Tennis team exited in the semifinals by falling 4-2 to 3rd-seeded Virginia, and the No. 8 Women’s squad dropped out in the quarterfinals against No. 1 USC, 4-1.