2023 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Long Island

Opponent: Long Island

Nickname: Sharks

Kickoff: September 16th, 11:00 AM CT

Location: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

Conference: Northeast Conference (FCS)

Head Coach: Ron Cooper (entering 2nd season)

Last Year’s Record: 4-7

Notable Outcomes: Lost to Toledo, 37-0; lost to Kent State, 63-10; beat Duquesne in double overtime, 50-48

Way Too Early Prediction: So this is a shorter than usual quick-hitter, since LIU has yet to release a 2023 depth chart, from what I have researched. So, it’s rather difficult to build much of a detailed report on strengths and weakness, returners and losses, etc. That being said, this should be nothing more than an easy tune up game for Baylor. LIU just moved up to the FCS level in 2019. Before that, they were a Division II football team. This is only head coach Ron Cooper’s second season. While the Sharks did pull off four wins last season, they got slaughtered by any team that was even remotely recognizable (which, I don’t really count Toledo and Kent State as world beaters). It shouldn’t really matter what LIU’s roster looks like coming into this game, Baylor should win with ease at home.

66-3 Baylor