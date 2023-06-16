DBR: Friday, June 16th, 2023

JALEN BRIDGES IS BACK BABY

Beloved power forward Jalen Bridges officially announced he is returning to Baylor for his senior season. After Bridges’ decision to withdraw from the NBA Draft, fans were anxiously waiting to see if he would come back for one final season. Bridges is an impactful player, and returning him next season is HUGE for the Bears.

MBB Poll

Now that we’re seeing more pieces fall into place for next year’s roster, what group are you most excited about: the returners, the freshmen, or the transfers? Vote in the poll below and give your reasoning in the comments!

Poll Which group are you most excited about for next season? The Returners (Bridges, Love, EJ, Lohner)

The Freshmen (Dantwan Grimes, Ja’Kobe Walter, Yves Missi, Miro Little)

The Transfers (RayJ Dennis, Jayden Nunn) vote view results 26% The Returners (Bridges, Love, EJ, Lohner) (5 votes)

47% The Freshmen (Dantwan Grimes, Ja’Kobe Walter, Yves Missi, Miro Little) (9 votes)

26% The Transfers (RayJ Dennis, Jayden Nunn) (5 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

WBB Having Fun in the Sun

With all the new faces on the team, women’s basketball is doing lots of team bonding this summer.

Bear of the Day

Have a great weekend y’all!