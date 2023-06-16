DBR: Friday, June 16th, 2023

JALEN BRIDGES IS BACK BABY
Beloved power forward Jalen Bridges officially announced he is returning to Baylor for his senior season. After Bridges’ decision to withdraw from the NBA Draft, fans were anxiously waiting to see if he would come back for one final season. Bridges is an impactful player, and returning him next season is HUGE for the Bears.
Let’s get it pic.twitter.com/BCmLYu2o45— bizzle (@jbizzz11e) June 15, 2023
MBB Poll
Now that we’re seeing more pieces fall into place for next year’s roster, what group are you most excited about: the returners, the freshmen, or the transfers? Vote in the poll below and give your reasoning in the comments!
Poll
Which group are you most excited about for next season?
26%
The Returners (Bridges, Love, EJ, Lohner)
47%
The Freshmen (Dantwan Grimes, Ja’Kobe Walter, Yves Missi, Miro Little)
26%
The Transfers (RayJ Dennis, Jayden Nunn)
WBB Having Fun in the Sun
With all the new faces on the team, women’s basketball is doing lots of team bonding this summer.
It all starts here… #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/q5SwAWJzm6— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) June 12, 2023
Go Fish #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/tdzBHk4Llj— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) June 14, 2023
Bear of the Day
June 13, 2023
Have a great weekend y’all!
