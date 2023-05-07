WT Exits NCAA Tournament in Second Round

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (17-14) closed their season with a 4-0 loss against No. 2 Texas A&M (29-2) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Mitchell Tennis Center.

Gianna Pielet and Jeanette Mireles bested Brooke Thompson and Alina Shcherbinina, 6-4 at the No. 3 doubles spot before Court 1’s 22nd-ranked Salma Ewing and Jayci Goldsmith toppled Paula Barañano and Daniella Dimitrov, 6-3 to clinch the doubles point.

108th-ranked Goldsmith inked a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Liubov Kostenko at the No. 4 spot for the first singles point.

On Court 5, Daria Smetannikov finished 6-3, 6-4 over Dimitrov.

2nd-ranked Mary Stoiana defeated Shcherbinina—ranked 114th nationally—7-5, 6-3 to secure the match for the Aggies.