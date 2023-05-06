MT Falls, WT Advances in First Round of NCAA Tournament

The Baylor Men’s (17-16) and Women’s Tennis (17-13) teams recorded an 0-4 loss against No. 18 Florida State (20-8) and 4-3 victory against SMU (16-9), respectively, during the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

MT vs. No. 18 Florida State

On Court 3, Florida State’s Barnaby Smith and Maks Silagy finished the first doubles match against Christopher Frantzen and Luc Koenig, 6-2, but 15th-ranked Zsombor Velcz and Tadeas Paroulek tied up doubles by toppling 34th-ranked Joshua Dous-Karpenschif and Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot.

Andreja Petrovic and Loris Pourroy upset Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi—ranked 40th nationally—6-4, for Florida State’s doubles point.

At the No. 3 singles spot, 112th-ranked Youcef Rihane earned a 6-2, 7-5 win over Marko Miladinovic.

Dous-Karpenschif upset Bass—ranked 93rd—6-3, 7-6(7-2) on Court 4, and Court 5’s Petrovic clinched the win against Grassi Mazzuchi in three sets, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

WT vs. SMU

SMU inked the doubles point on Courts 3 and 1 with Hadley Doyle and Drew Morris defeating Brooke Thompson and Alina Shcherbinina, 6-3, and Jackie Nylander and Maja Makoric recording a 6-3 win over Daniella Dimitrov and Paula Barañano.

Barañano won the Bears’ first point against Makoric, 6-3, 6-3 on Court 6.

Taylor Johnson bested Anita Sahdiieva, 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot prior to Court 5’s Lana Mavor excelling past Dimitrov in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 for the Mustangs’ third point.

83rd-ranked Isabella Harvison finished 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Morris at the No. 3 position, and Liubov Kostenko added a three-set win over Nylander on Court 4, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Shcherbinina—ranked 114th in the country—upset 75th-ranked Doyle in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 to secure the match for the Bears.

Baylor will remain in Bryan-College Station to face No. 2 Texas A&M today at 1 p.m. (CT).