DBR: Wednesday, May 24th, 2023

QB1!
It was revealed yesterday that last year’s starting quarterback, Blake Shapen has won the quarterback battle for the second year in a row and will hopefully lead Baylor to lots of wins!
Dave Aranda says they’ve named Blake Shapen starting quarterback. #Baylor— Craig Smoak (@CraigSmoak) May 23, 2023
Baseball Ends on a High Note
Baseball finished the season with a sweep. This season wasn’t perfect, but there was growth and we should be excited to see where Mitch takes the team.
BEARS WIN!— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 20, 2023
BEARS SWEEP!
That's a way to close out the '23 season! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/qhG7npzKzj
CUTENESS OVERLOAD!!!!!!
NEW CUBS BELLE AND INDY OMG!
Welcome, Judge Belle and Judge Indy to the Baylor Family #SicEm pic.twitter.com/kVOyD5ghpg— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) May 22, 2023
Not Exactly What You Want to Hear
Senior Garmon Randolph was suspended by HC Dave Aranda indefinitely.
Redshirt Senior OLB Garmon Randolph has been suspended for a violation of team rules, Aranda said.— SicEmSports (@SicEmSports) May 23, 2023
ICYMY: ODB/Locked On Baylor Collab
I got the opportunity to go on the Locked On Baylor podcast with my friend Jackson Posey and it was a great time. Click here to listen.
dude. i radioed in a favor from @byjacksonposey to guest-host the pod while i was on the road yesterday.— drake c. toll, baylor alumni (@drakectoll) May 22, 2023
he killed it. just a freshman at baylor, he's one to watch out for as a future star in baylor media. blown away.@_willboles, another freshman, is a pro. good show. https://t.co/VhGz8l5LCI
Happy Wednesday Baylor Nation. Sic ‘em Bears!
Loading comments...