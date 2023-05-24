 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, May 24th, 2023

By willdb26
Syndication: The Oklahoman NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB1!

It was revealed yesterday that last year’s starting quarterback, Blake Shapen has won the quarterback battle for the second year in a row and will hopefully lead Baylor to lots of wins!

Baseball Ends on a High Note

Baseball finished the season with a sweep. This season wasn’t perfect, but there was growth and we should be excited to see where Mitch takes the team.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD!!!!!!

NEW CUBS BELLE AND INDY OMG!

Not Exactly What You Want to Hear

Senior Garmon Randolph was suspended by HC Dave Aranda indefinitely.

ICYMY: ODB/Locked On Baylor Collab

I got the opportunity to go on the Locked On Baylor podcast with my friend Jackson Posey and it was a great time. Click here to listen.

Happy Wednesday Baylor Nation. Sic ‘em Bears!

