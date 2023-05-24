DBR: Wednesday, May 24th, 2023

QB1!

It was revealed yesterday that last year’s starting quarterback, Blake Shapen has won the quarterback battle for the second year in a row and will hopefully lead Baylor to lots of wins!

Dave Aranda says they’ve named Blake Shapen starting quarterback. #Baylor — Craig Smoak (@CraigSmoak) May 23, 2023

Baseball Ends on a High Note

Baseball finished the season with a sweep. This season wasn’t perfect, but there was growth and we should be excited to see where Mitch takes the team.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD!!!!!!

NEW CUBS BELLE AND INDY OMG!

Welcome, Judge Belle and Judge Indy to the Baylor Family #SicEm pic.twitter.com/kVOyD5ghpg — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) May 22, 2023

Not Exactly What You Want to Hear

Senior Garmon Randolph was suspended by HC Dave Aranda indefinitely.

Redshirt Senior OLB Garmon Randolph has been suspended for a violation of team rules, Aranda said. — SicEmSports (@SicEmSports) May 23, 2023

ICYMY: ODB/Locked On Baylor Collab

I got the opportunity to go on the Locked On Baylor podcast with my friend Jackson Posey and it was a great time. Click here to listen.

dude. i radioed in a favor from @byjacksonposey to guest-host the pod while i was on the road yesterday.



he killed it. just a freshman at baylor, he's one to watch out for as a future star in baylor media. blown away.@_willboles, another freshman, is a pro. good show. https://t.co/VhGz8l5LCI — drake c. toll, baylor alumni (@drakectoll) May 22, 2023

Happy Wednesday Baylor Nation. Sic ‘em Bears!