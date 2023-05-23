 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Football: Baylor at Texas Tech Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Shapen Named Starting QB

By mattisbear
Dave Aranda announced on Tuesday that Blake Shapen would be the team’s starting quarterback as the team moves into the 2023 season.

Incoming transfer Sawyer Robertson showed promise during the limited Spring Game action, but ultimately it was Shapen’s leadership and growth that tilted the decision in his favor.

Robertson understandably started spring practice from a disadvantaged position. New team, new coaching staff, but not to be understated, a brand new offensive paradigm. Coming from a distilled air raid system, Robertson certainly had more of a learning curve when compared to Shapen, who collected All Big 12 Team Honorable Mention honors from his work in 2022.

After helping Baylor cap off a conference championship and Sugar Bowl win in 2021, Shapen threw for 2709 yards and 18 touchdowns in his 2022 campaign.

Aranda seems to be keen on removing uncertainty over the summer break, announcing his second quarterback decision after spring ball. In spring of 2022, Aranda announced Shapen as starter which lead to Gerry Bohanon transferring to USF shortly thereafter.

