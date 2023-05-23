Blake Shapen Named Starting QB

Dave Aranda announced on Tuesday that Blake Shapen would be the team’s starting quarterback as the team moves into the 2023 season.

Dave Aranda says they’ve named Blake Shapen starting quarterback. #Baylor — Craig Smoak (@CraigSmoak) May 23, 2023

Incoming transfer Sawyer Robertson showed promise during the limited Spring Game action, but ultimately it was Shapen’s leadership and growth that tilted the decision in his favor.

Aranda said Blake Shapen has been named the starting quarterback. “Sawyer really progressed at the end of Spring. I have to imagine he will continue to improve and I told him, ‘You really impressed and we’re excited about your future here.’”@6NewsCTX @KCENSports — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) May 23, 2023

Robertson understandably started spring practice from a disadvantaged position. New team, new coaching staff, but not to be understated, a brand new offensive paradigm. Coming from a distilled air raid system, Robertson certainly had more of a learning curve when compared to Shapen, who collected All Big 12 Team Honorable Mention honors from his work in 2022.

2022 PFF Passing Grade

Big 12 QBs



1. Dillon Gabriel, OU 80.9

2. Max Duggan, TCU 80.0

3. Blake Shapen, BU 79.6

4. Jalon Daniels, KU 76.7

5. Will Howard, KSU 75.6

6. Hunter Dekkers, ISU 74.7

7. Tyler Shough, TTU 70.3

8. JT Daniels, WVU 69.4

9. Ewers, TEX 66.8

10. Sanders, OSU 63.5 — parker, over-educated (@statsowar) May 9, 2023

After helping Baylor cap off a conference championship and Sugar Bowl win in 2021, Shapen threw for 2709 yards and 18 touchdowns in his 2022 campaign.

Aranda seems to be keen on removing uncertainty over the summer break, announcing his second quarterback decision after spring ball. In spring of 2022, Aranda announced Shapen as starter which lead to Gerry Bohanon transferring to USF shortly thereafter.