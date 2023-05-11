DBR: Thursday, May 11th, 2023

Baseball Hosts Grand Canyon

Tonight is more baseball action on the Brazos as Baylor hosts Grand Canyon at 6:30PM.

Women’s Golf Sits at 4th After Day One of Regionals

After one round of play, Baylor is tied for fourth place at NCAA regionals. The Bears have two more rounds to move up in the leaderboard and qualify for finals next week.

Off to a solid start in Pullman!



WBB Gets Another Transfer

Coach Nicki Collen has bagged another guard from the transfer portal, Denae Fritz. The Iowa State transfer was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team in 2023, averaging 8.8 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.9% from three.

Softball Jumps to #13 After Sweeping Texas

Baylor Volleyball Represents on Team USA Roster

Team USA has announced their roster for the NORCECA Pan American Cup competition. Lauren Briseño and Allie Sczech are two of 18 on the roster, and Coach Joshua Walker has been named an assistant coach.

Softball COTY!!

Congrats to Coach Moore on receiving the honor of Coach of the Year in the Big 12 Conference!

Awards Everywhere

Check out all of these softball studs!!

Week is almost over! Graduation is tomorrow. Here's to a wonderful semester Baylor Nation.