DBR: Thursday, May 11th, 2023

Baseball Hosts Grand Canyon
Tonight is more baseball action on the Brazos as Baylor hosts Grand Canyon at 6:30PM.
The Bears are back in action this week!— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 8, 2023
Women’s Golf Sits at 4th After Day One of Regionals
After one round of play, Baylor is tied for fourth place at NCAA regionals. The Bears have two more rounds to move up in the leaderboard and qualify for finals next week.
Off to a solid start in Pullman!— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) May 8, 2023
WBB Gets Another Transfer
Coach Nicki Collen has bagged another guard from the transfer portal, Denae Fritz. The Iowa State transfer was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team in 2023, averaging 8.8 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.9% from three.
Welcome to Waco, @denaefritz23_ #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/sX0YEXakdv— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) May 8, 2023
Softball Jumps to #13 After Sweeping Texas
Baylor Volleyball Represents on Team USA Roster
Team USA has announced their roster for the NORCECA Pan American Cup competition. Lauren Briseño and Allie Sczech are two of 18 on the roster, and Coach Joshua Walker has been named an assistant coach.
LET'S GO, BEARS! @laurenbrisenoo & @AllieSczech have been named to the @usavolleyball roster, with @JWALKUH27 as an assistant coach!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) May 8, 2023
Softball COTY!!
Congrats to Coach Moore on receiving the honor of Coach of the Year in the Big 12 Conference!
Long awaited and well deserved #SicEm | @BUMoore pic.twitter.com/wJRese681e— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) May 10, 2023
Awards Everywhere
Check out all of these softball studs!!
#SicEm | @shaylongovan pic.twitter.com/duYcOPOOO9— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) May 10, 2023
Our girl DarQueen #SicEm | @Darqueeeen_ pic.twitter.com/EZtThebePK— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) May 10, 2023
's sweep this week's #Big12SB awards— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 9, 2023
Josie Bower & RyLee Crandall: @BaylorSoftball
Week is almost over! Graduation is tomorrow. Here's to a wonderful semester Baylor Nation.
