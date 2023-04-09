WT Blanks UTSA, MT Falls to No. 1 Texas

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (13-11) swept UTSA (12-9), 7-0, while the Men’s Tennis squad (16-3) were bested 0-4 by 1st-ranked Texas (20-2), both at Hurd Tennis Center.

WT vs. UTSA

Liubov Kostenko and Danielle Tuhten finished doubles first on Court 3 against Eva Beyebach and Adelina Mukhutdinova, 6-0, and Court 2’s Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson clinched the doubles point over Fatima Gutierrez and Alexandra Weir, 6-1.

95th-ranked Isabella Harvison bested Weir, 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 2 position for the Bears’ first singles point.

On Court 1, 90th-ranked Shcherbinina inked a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Aleksandra Zlatarova, and Tuhten secured the match victory on Court 5 against Magda Tuells, 6-0, 6-4.

Daniella Dimitrov toppled Mukhutdinova, 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 4 position before Court 3’s Kostenko earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Gutierrez.

Thompson closed the match on Court 6 against Beyebach, 6-3, 6-2.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face New Mexico State on April 9 at 4 p.m. (CT).

MT vs. No. 1 Texas

Texas inked the doubles point on Courts 3 and 1 with Chih Chi Huang and Evin McDonald finishing 6-3 against Christopher Frantzen and Justin Braverman, and 3rd-ranked Eliot Spizzirri and Cleeve Harper downing Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi—ranked 20th nationally—7-5.

84th-ranked Micah Braswell upset 53rd-ranked Bass, 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 3 spot for the Longhorns’ first singles point.

On Court 4, Siem Woldeab—ranked 33rd—earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Grassi Mazzuchi.

Court 2’s 27th-ranked Pierre-Yves Bailly excelled past Marko Miladinović, 6-0, 6-4 for the match victory.

The Bears will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on April 14 at 6 p.m.