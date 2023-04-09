Big 12 MBB Headlines (April Edition)

If you haven’t checked out our preliminary musings on next year’s team (which has already been wrong in more than one way), you can find them here. Taking a look around the league, one thing is abundantly clear: next year will look very different from this past season.

Conference Newcomers

You may have heard that next season, we’ll have some new conference mates entering the fray. In case you missed how they did this past season, here’s a brief recap.

Houston earned a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 40 years after winning back-to-back AAC championships and putting up 30+ wins for a 2nd straight season. Cincinnati won the most games (23) it has since Mick Cronin left, but has now missed 3 consecutive NCAA Tournaments (after having made 9 consecutive to end the Cronin-era). UCF finished the regular season 4-9 (19-15 overall). The Knights have made just one NCAA Tournament (2019) since leaving the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2005. BYU won just 19 games, tying their lowest season win total since 2005. The Cougars also missed the NCAA Tournament for a 2nd consecutive season.

Grant McCasland is the new head coach at Texas Tech

The former Scott Drew assistant (2011-2016) takes over in Lubbock after 6 great seasons with North Texas, including an NIT championship this year.

Rodney Terry’s interim tag is removed, making him the permanent head coach at Texas

The former Baylor assistant (1996-1998) was named the interim head coach after the dismissal of Chris Beard.

Players Declaring, Forgoing/Without Eligibility

Keyonte George (Baylor) Jalen Wilson (Kansas) Gradey Dick (Kansas) Jarace Walker (Houston) Marcus Sasser (Houston) Grant Sherfield (Oklahoma) Mike Miles, Jr. (TCU) De’Vion Harmon (Texas Tech) Taylor Hendricks (UCF)

Players Testing the NBA Draft Waters

Adam Flagler (Baylor) LJ Cryer (Baylor) Landers Nolley II (Cincinnati) Jamal Shead (Houston) Tramon Mark (Houston) Kevin McCullar (Kansas) Jalen Hill (Oklahoma) Emanuel Miller (TCU) Tyrese Hunter (Texas)

Transfer Portal Madness

Disclaimer: The list of players being looked at is not necessarily exhaustive and is instead simply based on what I’ve seen reported by others.

Baylor Bears

Gaining (0):

No commitments currently. I would expect that to change soon

Losing (4):

LJ Cryer (Guard; Last Year: 15 PPG, 2 RPG, and 2 APG on 45/42/89 splits) Dale Bonner (Guard; Last Year: 5 PPG, 3 APG on 44/37/75 splits) Jordan Turner (Guard/Forward; 15 total minutes of playing time last year) Zach Loveday (Center; 10 field goal attempts last year)

Looking At (7):

Avery Anderson III (Oklahoma State; Guard; Last 3 Years: 12 PPG, 4 RPG, 3 APG on 42/29/81 splits) Tylor Perry (North Texas; Guard; Last Year: 17 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 44/41/87 splits) Shamir Bogues (Tarleton State; Guard; Last Year: 10 PPG, 4 RPG, 2 APG, 2 SPG on 54/36/68 splits) Latrell Wrightsell (Cal State Fullerton; Guard; Last Year: 16 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 APG on 42/38/81 splits)

AJ Storr (St. John’s; Guard/Forward; Last Year: 9 PPG, 2 RPG on 43/40/75 splits) Austin Nunez (Arizona State; Guard; Last Year per 40 Minutes: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals on 42/38/82 splits) Keyshawn Hall (UNLV; Guard/Forward; Last Year per 40 Minutes: 20 points, 6 rebounds on 48/50/68 splits)

BYU Cougars

Gaining (0):

No current commitments.

Losing (2):

Braeden Moore (Forward; Never Played) Hao Dong (Forward; 7 minutes of playing time)

Looking At (12):

Steven Ashworth (Utah State; Guard; Last Year: 16 PPG, 3 RPG, 5 APG on 46/43/88 splits)

Marcus Domask (Southern Illinois; Forward; Last 3 Years: 16 PPG, 5 RPG, 4 APG on 45/34/85 splits) Joe Girard (Syracuse; Guard; Last 2 Years: 15 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG on 40/39/87 splits) AJ Storr (St. John’s; Guard/Forward; Last Year: 9 PPG, 2 RPG on 43/40/75 splits) DJ Horne (Arizona State; Guard; Last 3 Years: 13 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 40/38/84 splits) Adante Holiman (UTRGV; Guard; Last 10 Games: 11 PPG, 2 RPG, 4 APG on 47/46/79 splits) Latrell Wrightsell (Cal State Fullerton; Guard; Last Year: 16 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 APG on 42/38/81 splits) Abou Ousmane (North Texas; Center; Last 2 Years: 11 PPG, 6 RPG, 1 BPG on 49% FG) Drake Allen (Southern Utah; Guard; Last Year: 11 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG on 50/36/65 splits) Moses Wood (BYU; Forward; Last 2 Years: 15 PPG, 6 RPG, 2 APG on 46/42/83 splits) Aly Khalifa (Charlotte; Center; Last Year: 12 PPG, 6 RPG, 3 APG on 51/38/74 splits) Tim Dalger (Tulsa; Forward; Last Year: 10 PPG, 5 RPG on 38/35/68 splits).

Cincinnati Bearcats

Gaining (0):

No current commitments.

Losing (1):

Jeremiah Davenport (Forward; Last 3 Years: 11 PPG, 5 RPG on 39/35/79 splits)

Looking At (10):

Aaron Estrada (Hofstra; Guard; Last 2 Years: 19 PPG, 5 RPG, 5 APG, 2 SPG on 48/35/87 splits) Abou Ousmane (North Texas; Center; Last 2 Years: 11 PPG, 6 RPG, 1 BPG on 49% FG) AJ Storr (St. John’s; Guard/Forward; Last Year: 9 PPG, 2 RPG on 43/40/75 splits)

Kadin Shedrick (Virginia; Center; Last 2 Years: 7 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 BPG on 64% FG) Caleb Mills (Florida State; Guard; Last 4 Years: 13 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 41/29/84 splits) Austin Nunez (Arizona State; Guard; Last Year per 40 Minutes: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals on 42/38/82 splits) Marcus Domask (Southern Illinois; Forward; Last 3 Years: 16 PPG, 5 RPG, 4 APG on 45/34/85 splits) Keyon Menifield (Washington; Guard; Last Year: 10 PPG, 3 RPG, 3 APG on 41/33/70) Zack Austin (High Point; Guard; Last 2 Years: 14 PPG, 7 RPG, 2 BPG on 42/33/76 splits) Paxson Wojcik (Brown; Guard; Last Year: 15 PPG, 7 RPG, 3 APG on 46/38/69 splits)

Houston Cougars

Gaining (0):

No current commitments

Losing (1):

Tramon Mark (Guard; Last Year: 10 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 APG on 39/33/78 splits)

Looking At (4):

LJ Cryer (Baylor; Guard; Last Year: 15 PPG, 2 RPG, and 2 APG on 45/42/89 splits)

Kadin Shedrick (Virginia; Center; Last 2 Years: 7 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 BPG on 64% FG) Caleb Mills (Florida State; Guard; Last 4 Years: 13 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 41/29/84 splits) Jalen DeLoach (VCU; Forward; Last Year: 10 PPG, 7 RPG, 1 BPG on 56% FG)

Iowa State Cyclones

Gaining (0):

No current commitments

Losing (2):

Eli King (Guard; appeared in 9 games) Caleb Grill (Guard; Was released from the team prior to season’s end)

Looking At (6):

DJ Horne (Arizona State; Guard; Last 3 Years: 13 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 40/38/84 splits)

Clarence Daniels (New Hampshire; Forward; Last Year: 15 PPG, 11 RPG on 44/40/76 splits) Keaston Willis (Louisiana Tech; Guard; Last 3 Years: 14 PPG, 4 RPG, 2 APG on 40/38/76 splits) Sean Conway (VMI; Guard; Last Year: 12 PPG, 5 RPG on 42/38/87 splits) Marcus Domask (Southern Illinois; Forward; Last 3 Years: 16 PPG, 5 RPG, 4 APG on 45/34/85 splits) Keyon Menifield (Washington; Guard; Last Year: 10 PPG, 3 RPG, 3 APG on 41/33/70)

Kansas Jayhawks

Gaining (0):

No current commitments

Losing (5):

Cameron Martin (Forward; Committed to Boise State; Played 10 minutes last year) Bobby Pettiford (Guard; Averaged 2.2 PPG last year) Zach Clemence (Center; Averaged 5.6 MPG last year) MJ Rice (Forward; Averaged 2.2 PPG last year) Joseph Yesufu (Guard; Averaged 4.1 PPG last year)

Looking At (5):

LJ Cryer (Baylor; Guard; Last Year: 15 PPG, 2 RPG, and 2 APG on 45/42/89 splits) Jalen Cook (Tulane; Guard; Last 2 Years: 19 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG, 2 SPG on 44/37/82 splits)

Kadin Shedrick (Virginia; Center; Last 2 Years: 7 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 BPG on 64% FG) DJ Horne (Arizona State; Guard; Last 3 Years: 13 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 40/38/84 splits) Caleb Mills (Florida State; Guard; Last 4 Years: 13 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 41/29/84 splits)

Kansas State Wildcats

Gaining (0):

No current commitments

Losing (1):

Ismael Massoud (Forward; Averaged 5.4 PPG last year)

Looking At (7):

LJ Cryer (Baylor; Guard; Last Year: 15 PPG, 2 RPG, and 2 APG on 45/42/89 splits) Jalen Cook (Tulane; Guard; Last 2 Years: 19 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG, 2 SPG on 44/37/82 splits) Shamir Bogues (Tarleton State; Guard; Last Year: 10 PPG, 4 RPG, 2 APG, 2 SPG on 54/36/68 splits)

Aaron Estrada (Hofstra; Guard; Last 2 Years: 19 PPG, 5 RPG, 5 APG, 2 SPG on 48/35/87 splits) Kadin Shedrick (Virginia; Center; Last 2 Years: 7 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 BPG on 64% FG) Shawn Phillips (LSU; Center; Last Year per 40 Minutes: 7 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks) Tedrick Wilcox, Jr. (St. Francis Brooklyn; Guard/Forward; Last Year: 11 PPG, 4 RPG, 2 APG on 40/35/78 splits)

Oklahoma Sooners

Gaining (0):

No current commitments

Losing (6):

CJ Noland (Guard; Committed to Saint Louis; Averaged 3.2 PPG last year) Bijan Cortes (Guard; Averaged 3.2 PPG last year) Joe Bamisile (Guard; Averaged 4.0 PPG last year) Benny Schroder (Forward; Played 26 minutes last year) Jacob Groves (Forward; Averaged 6.8 PPG last year) Jalen Hill (Forward; Last 2 Years: 9 PPG, 6 RPG on 54/26/78 splits)

Looking At (15):

Jalen Cook (Tulane; Guard; Last 2 Years: 19 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG, 2 SPG on 44/37/82 splits) Jalen Cone (Northern Arizona; Guard; Last 2 Years: 18 PPG, 3 RPG, 3 APG on 40/38/84 splits) Noah Thomasson (Niagara; Guard; Last Year: 20 PPG, 4 RPG, 4 APG on 48/39/67 splits) Tylor Perry (North Texas; Guard; Last Year: 17 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 44/41/87 splits) Kadin Shedrick (Virginia; Center; Last 2 Years: 7 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 BPG on 64% FG) DJ Horne (Arizona State; Guard; Last 3 Years: 13 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 40/38/84 splits) Puff Johnson (North Carolina; Guard/Forward; Last Year per 40 Minutes: 10 points and 7 rebounds on 39/28/66 splits) Joe Girard (Syracuse; Guard; Last 2 Years: 15 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG on 40/39/87 splits)

Zach Hicks (Temple; Forward; Last Year: 10 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 APG on 35/36/69 splits) Chance McMillan (Grand Canyon; Guard; Last Year: 11 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 49/44/70 splits) Jordan Minor (Merrimack; Forward; Last 2 Years: 16 PPG, 9 RPG, 2 APG, 3 BPG on 52% FG) Austin Nunez (Arizona State; Guard; Last Year per 40 Minutes: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals on 42/38/82 splits) Clarence Daniels (New Hampshire; Forward; Last Year: 15 PPG, 11 RPG on 44/40/76 splits) Keyon Menifield (Washington; Guard; Last Year: 10 PPG, 3 RPG, 3 APG on 41/33/70)

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Gaining (0):

No current commitments

Losing (2):

Avery Anderson III (Guard; Last 3 Years: 12 PPG, 4 RPG, 3 APG on 42/29/81 splits) Kalib Boone (Forward; Last Year: 11 PPG, 5 RPG, 1 BPG on 58% FG)

Looking At (8):

Steven Ashworth (Utah State; Guard; Last Year: 16 PPG, 3 RPG, 5 APG on 46/43/88 splits) Jalen Cook (Tulane; Guard; Last 2 Years: 19 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG, 2 SPG on 44/37/82 splits) Noah Thomasson (Niagara; Guard; Last Year: 20 PPG, 4 RPG, 4 APG on 48/39/67 splits) Tylor Perry (North Texas; Guard; Last Year: 17 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 44/41/87 splits) AJ Storr (St. John’s; Guard/Forward; Last Year: 9 PPG, 2 RPG on 43/40/75 splits) DJ Horne (Arizona State; Guard; Last 3 Years: 13 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 40/38/84 splits) Shahada Wells (TCU; Guard; Career Starts: 15 PPG, 4 RPG, 4 APG, 2 SPG on 41/34/74 splits)

TCU Horned Frogs

Gaining (1):

Jameer Nelson, Jr. (Delaware; Guard; Last Year: 21 PPG, 5 RPG, 4 APG, 2 SPG on 45/31/78 splits)

Losing (4):

Eddie Lampkin (Center; Committed to Colorado; Last 2 Years: 7 PPG, 6 RPG on 58% FG) Shahada Wells (Guard; 31 Career Starts: 15 PPG, 4 RPG, 4 APG, 2 SPG on 41/34/74 splits) Souleymane Doumbia (Center; Averaged 4.0 MPG last year) PJ Haggerty (Guard; Appeared in 6 games)

Looking At (11):

LJ Cryer (Baylor; Guard; Last Year: 15 PPG, 2 RPG, and 2 APG on 45/42/89 splits) Avery Anderson III (Oklahoma State; Guard; Last 3 Years: 12 PPG, 4 RPG, 3 APG on 42/29/81 splits)

Jalen Cook (Tulane; Guard; Last 2 Years: 19 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG, 2 SPG on 44/37/82 splits) Shamir Bogues (Tarleton State; Guard; Last Year: 10 PPG, 4 RPG, 2 APG, 2 SPG on 54/36/68 splits) Freddy Hicks (Tarleton State; Guard/Forward; Last Year: 16 PPG, 6 RPG, 2 APG on 44/34/75 splits) Puff Johnson (North Carolina; Guard/Forward; Last Year per 40 Minutes: 10 points and 7 rebounds on 39/28/66 splits) Essam Mostafa (Coastal Carolina; Center; Last 3 Years: 13 PPG, 9 RPG on 55% FG) Zack Austin (High Point; Guard; Last 2 Years: 14 PPG, 7 RPG, 2 BPG on 42/33/76 splits) DJ Richards (UTSA; Guard; Last Year: 11 PPG, 5 RPG on 36/33/77 splits) Bryant Selebangue (Tulsa; Forward; Last Year: 12 PPG, 9 RPG on 62% FG) Yazid Powell (Buffalo; Guard; Last Year: 13 PPG, 4 RPG, 3 APG, 2 SPG on 42/18/79 splits).

Texas Longhorns

Gaining (0):

No current commitments

Losing (0):

No current departures

Looking At (4):

LJ Cryer (Baylor; Guard; Last Year: 15 PPG, 2 RPG, and 2 APG on 45/42/89 splits) Tylor Perry (North Texas; Guard; Last Year: 17 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 44/41/87 splits) AJ Storr (St. John’s; Guard/Forward; Last Year: 9 PPG, 2 RPG on 43/40/75 splits) Kadin Shedrick (Virginia; Center; Last 2 Years: 7 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 BPG on 64% FG)

Austin Nunez (Arizona State; Guard; Last Year per 40 Minutes: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals on 42/38/82 splits)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Gaining (1):

KyeRon Lindsay (Georgia; Forward; Last Year: 6 PPG, 5 RPG on 54% FG)

Losing (5):

Fardaws Aimaq (Center; Committed to Cal-Berkley; Last 3 Years: 16 PPG, 13 RPG, 1 BPG on 48/40/69 splits) Robert Jennings (Forward; Committed to Ole Miss; Averaged 8.7 MPG last year) Daniel Batcho (Center; Last Year: 8 PPG, 6 RPG, 2 BPG on 61% FG) Elijah Fisher (Forward; Averaged 3.3 PPG last year); KJ Allen (Forward; Averaged 2.4 PPG last year)

Looking At (8):

Tylor Perry (North Texas; Guard; Last Year: 17 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 44/41/87 splits)

Avery Anderson III (Oklahoma State; Guard; Last 3 Years: 12 PPG, 4 RPG, 3 APG on 42/29/81 splits) Aaron Estrada (Hofstra; Guard; Last 2 Years: 19 PPG, 5 RPG, 5 APG, 2 SPG on 48/35/87 splits) Noah Thomasson (Niagara; Guard; Last Year: 20 PPG, 4 RPG, 4 APG on 48/39/67 splits) Abou Ousmane (North Texas; Center; Last 2 Years: 11 PPG, 6 RPG, 1 BPG on 49% FG) Caleb Grill (Iowa State; Guard; Last Year: 10 PPG, 4 RPG on 39/37/77 splits) Chance McMillan (Grand Canyon; Guard; Last Year: 11 PPG, 3 RPG, 2 APG on 49/44/70 splits) Freddy Hicks (Tarleton State; Guard/Forward; Last Year: 16 PPG, 6 RPG, 2 APG on 44/34/75 splits)

UCF Knights

Gaining (0):

No current commitments

Losing (3):

Brandon Suggs (Forward; Last 3 Seasons: 9 PPG, 4 RPG on 44/34/74 splits) Lahat Thioune (Center; Averaged 2.6 PPG last year) Jayhlon Young (Guard; Last Year: 5 PPG, 2 RPG, 2 APG on 37/36/82 splits)

Looking At (11):

Avery Anderson III (Oklahoma State; Guard; Last 3 Years: 12 PPG, 4 RPG, 3 APG on 42/29/81 splits) Steven Ashworth (Utah State; Guard; Last Year: 16 PPG, 3 RPG, 5 APG on 46/43/88 splits) Jalen Cook (Tulane; Guard; Last 2 Years: 19 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG, 2 SPG on 44/37/82 splits) Khalif Battle (Temple; Guard; Last 3 Years: 18 PPG, 4 RPG, 2 APG on 42/36/86 splits) Jalen Cone (Northern Arizona; Guard; Last 2 Years: 18 PPG, 3 RPG, 3 APG on 40/38/84 splits) El Ellis (Louisville; Guard; Last Year: 18 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG on 41/32/81 splits)

Zack Austin (High Point; Guard; Last 2 Years: 14 PPG, 7 RPG, 2 BPG on 42/33/76 splits) Ques Glover (Samford; Guard; Last 2 Years: 17 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG on 47/33/81 splits) Yvan Ouedrago (Grand Canyon; Last Year: 5 PPG, 6 RPG on 49% FG) Shamir Bogues (Tarleton State; Guard; Last Year: 10 PPG, 4 RPG, 2 APG, 2 SPG on 54/36/68 splits) Tyzhaun Claude (Western Carolina; Forward; Last Year: 15 PPG, 9 RPG, 1 BPG on 52% FG)

West Virginia Mountaineers

Gaining (2):

Kerr Kriisa (Arizona; Guard; Last 2 Years: 10 PPG, 4 RPG, 5 APG on 36/35/79 splits) Jose Perez (Manhattan; Forward; Was on WVU last year but declared ineligible to play by NCAA)

Losing (2):

Jamel King (Forward; Averaged 3.6 MPG last year) Josiah Davis (Guard; Played 9 total minutes last year)

Looking At (7):

Kadin Shedrick (Virginia; Center; Last 2 Years: 7 PPG, 5 RPG, 2 BPG on 64% FG) Puff Johnson (North Carolina; Guard/Forward; Last Year per 40 Minutes: 10 points and 7 rebounds on 39/28/66 splits) Caleb Grill (Iowa State; Guard; Last Year: 10 PPG, 4 RPG on 39/37/77 splits)

Ques Glover (Samford; Guard; Last 2 Years: 17 PPG, 3 RPG, 4 APG on 47/33/81 splits) Essam Mostafa (Coastal Carolina; Center; Last 3 Years: 13 PPG, 9 RPG on 55% FG) Nelly Junior (Iona; Forward/Center; Last 2 Years: 14 PPG, 9 RPG, 2 BPG on 55% FG) Zack Austin (High Point; Guard; Last 2 Years: 14 PPG, 7 RPG, 2 BPG on 42/33/76 splits)

Important Offseason Dates

May 11, 2023: The Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Window closes

May 17, 2023: High School Recruiting Class of 2023 finalized

Conclusion

As the offseason unfolds and we start to get a better idea of what the Bears (and the rest of the Big 12) will look like next season, we know there’ll be a lot change and uncertainty, new faces and familiar faces with new teams. I, for one, am grateful that the Bears are under the leadership of Scott Drew, who I trust will do a great job filling in a roster that can compete in the toughest league in the nation. Happy Easter, everyone. Sic Em!