MT Takes Doubleheader over Alcorn State

The Baylor Men's Tennis team (16-12) earned two 6-0 victories over Alcorn State (4-18) in a doubleheader at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Match One

The Bears took doubles Courts 1 and 2 with 20th-ranked Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi besting Isaac Santitto and Nikola Kijac, 6-2, and Justin Braverman and Christopher Frantzen toppling Luka Andonov and Arne Sohmer, 6-2.

Braverman gave the Bears their first singles point at the No. 4 spot against Santitto, 6-0, 6-0.

On Court 1, 53rd-ranked Bass beat Dakota Fernandez, 6-0, 6-2.

Frantzen added a 7-6(7-2), 6-1 victory over Sohmer at the No. 5 position to clinch the match before Ethan Muza finished Court 3 against Andonov, 6-4, 6-4.

Luc Koenig closed the first match in a three-set thriller against Kijac, 6-2, 5-7, 1-0(10-7).

Match Two

Baylor again snagged the doubles point at the No. 2 and No. 1 positions. Bass and Grassi Mazzuchi dominated Andonov and Sohmer, 6-2 before Koenig and Zsombor Velcz excelled past Santitto and Kijac, 6-4.

Koenig finished the No. 3 singles spot first against Andonov with Koenig winning the first set, 6-2 and Andonov retiring in the second.

On Court 1, Grassi Mazzuchi swept Fernandez, 6-0, 6-0, and Velcz followed with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kijac at the No. 2 slot to secure the match.

Frantzen defeated Santitto, 6-1, 6-0 on Court 4, and Court 5’s Braverman ended the second match by succeeding against Sohmer, 6-3, 6-2.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face No. 1 Texas on April 8 at 6 p.m. (CT).