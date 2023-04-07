MT Swept by No. 2 TCU

The Baylor Men’s Tennis team (14-12) fell 4-0 against 2nd-ranked TCU (19-1) at Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

TCU closed the first doubles match on Court 1 with 4th-ranked Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba besting Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grass Mazzuchi—ranked 20th nationally—6-3. Baylor responded with a 6-3 Court 2 win by Luc Koenig and Zsombor Velcz over Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives.

The Horned Frogs clinched the doubles point following 11th-ranked Sander Jong and Lui Maxted’s 6-4 finish over Christopher Frantzen and Justin Braverman.

Vives gave the Horned Frogs the first singles point on Court 6 over Frantzen, 6-2, 6-0.

At the No. 3 position, 24th-ranked Fomba beat Grassi Mazzuchi, 6-3, 6-1.

Jong—ranked 42nd in the country—toppled Muza, 6-3, 6-0 at the No. 4 spot for the final point of the match.

The Bears will return to Waco to face Alcorn in a doubleheader at 3 p.m. (CT) and 7 p.m.