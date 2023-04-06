 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, April 6th, 2023

By willdb26
Champions Twitter-Baylor Athletics

Just a little precursor here, Jenna and I have had a crazy week to say the least. I am sorry for not getting any DBRs out yet!! With that being said, let’s get into it.

Why Are You Leaving Me?

Over the past few days, we have heard announcements of the entry to the transfer portal from LJ Cryer, Dale Bonner, Zach Loveday, and Jordan Turner. All trust in Scott Drew!

Long Weekend Coming Up

Just about every spring sport Baylor has is taking the stage this weekend so be sure to wear some green & gold and root them on!

Drew Awarded Coach Wooden “Keys to Life” Award

Baseball AND an Easter Egg Hunt?!

Show up to Baylor Ballpark on Saturday to see your Bears play, hear some testimonies, and partake in an on-field Easter egg hunt. I wonder if they let college kids hunt too??

Show Your Support!

Leave some kind words for your Bears here!

Happy Thursday Baylor Nation! Keep rolling and the weekend will be here soon. Sic ‘em.

