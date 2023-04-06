DBR: Thursday, April 6th, 2023

Just a little precursor here, Jenna and I have had a crazy week to say the least. I am sorry for not getting any DBRs out yet!! With that being said, let’s get into it.

Why Are You Leaving Me?

Over the past few days, we have heard announcements of the entry to the transfer portal from LJ Cryer, Dale Bonner, Zach Loveday, and Jordan Turner. All trust in Scott Drew!

Story on Baylor guard LJ Cryer confirming to ESPN he plans to enter the transfer portal. Averaged 15.0 points and shot 41.5% from 3-point range this season. First reported by @ahsicem365. https://t.co/VCg5MXcZ9W — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 3, 2023

My favorite dude I got to chop it up with. All love @dalebonne best of luck. Bring the nickname Big Dale Bonner with you. https://t.co/J8llcpQE9j — Branden MacKinnon (@Branden_MacK) April 5, 2023

Long Weekend Coming Up

Just about every spring sport Baylor has is taking the stage this weekend so be sure to wear some green & gold and root them on!

Drew Awarded Coach Wooden “Keys to Life” Award

Baseball AND an Easter Egg Hunt?!

Show up to Baylor Ballpark on Saturday to see your Bears play, hear some testimonies, and partake in an on-field Easter egg hunt. I wonder if they let college kids hunt too??

Spend your Saturday at Baylor Ballpark!



Hear @Co_Po5 and @CastleCort share their testimonies after the game, then let the kids run wild in an on-field Easter egg hunt!



️ Be there https://t.co/BmkXMqcK9w#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/8rsD3C2OIo — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 5, 2023

Show Your Support!

Leave some kind words for your Bears here!

In honor of National Student-Athlete Day tomorrow, we're asking the Baylor Family to send in notes of encouragement/appreciation to our Bears to be shared via social media.



✉️ https://t.co/H5ZUKbJvpu#SicEm pic.twitter.com/TZC1ggGneR — Bear Foundation (@BearFoundation) April 5, 2023

Happy Thursday Baylor Nation! Keep rolling and the weekend will be here soon. Sic ‘em.