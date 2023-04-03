WT Excels Past TCU, 4-2

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (12-11) notched a 4-2 victory over TCU (9-7) at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

TCU secured the doubles point on Courts 3 and 2 with Destinee Martins and Tiphanie Lemaitre besting Brooke Thompson and Alina Shcherbinina, 6-1, and Jade Otway and Mercedes Aristegui finishing 6-2 against Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva.

Martins inked the first singles point for the Horned Frogs at the No. 5 position against Paula Barañano, 7-6(7-5), 6-4.

124th-ranked Shcherbinina gave the Bears their first point on Court 1 over Lemaitre, 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 6-2.

Harvison—ranked 94th in the country—added a three-set victory over Otway, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 3 position.

On Court 6, Daniella Dimitrov excelled past Helena Narmont in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7-4).

Court 4’s Liubov Kostenko clinched the Baylor victory against Yu-Chin Tsai in three sets, 5-7, 7-6(8-6), 6-2.

The Bears will return to Waco to face UTSA on April 8 at 2 p.m. (CT).