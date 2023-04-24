 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Monday, April 24th, 2023

By willdb26
/ new
Baylor Line at its finest
KnoxieEntertainment

Please Don’t Leave Us Jalen

If any of you know me personally, you’ve probably heard me talk about my love for Jalen Bridges. I believe he is a great player and even better person. Jalen declared for the draft while maintaining eligibility this weekend. Wherever you go, we wish you luck!

Defending the Home Turf

Our men’s 4x400 closed out the meet this weekend in Waco! Hell yeah boys.

UPSET ALERT!

Baseball took down #16 Texas Tech 6-4 this weekend in Lubbock. Let’s keep that ball rolling Mitch.

Men’s Golf Starts Off the Post-Season Today

Lots of good things happened at our track meet this weekend! Lots of gold medals. I hope all of you Baylor fans have a wonderful week. Sic ‘em!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...