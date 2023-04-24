DBR: Monday, April 24th, 2023

Please Don’t Leave Us Jalen

If any of you know me personally, you’ve probably heard me talk about my love for Jalen Bridges. I believe he is a great player and even better person. Jalen declared for the draft while maintaining eligibility this weekend. Wherever you go, we wish you luck!

Defending the Home Turf

Our men’s 4x400 closed out the meet this weekend in Waco! Hell yeah boys.

Nothin' like a 4x400 win to close out the home slate in Waco



Nathaniel Ezekiel

Matthew Moorer

Hasani Barr

Dillon Bedell



⏱️ 3:01.55#SicEm pic.twitter.com/wUrrrN9GZz — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) April 23, 2023

UPSET ALERT!

Baseball took down #16 Texas Tech 6-4 this weekend in Lubbock. Let’s keep that ball rolling Mitch.

Bears secure the dub! @BaylorBaseball pulls off a ranked road win over No. 16 Texas Tech, 6-4.#NCAABaseball x ESPN+pic.twitter.com/HnDUbbGvoM — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 23, 2023

Men’s Golf Starts Off the Post-Season Today

The first step on our postseason journey comes tomorrow at Prairie Dunes!



️: https://t.co/x1Mz1Wm5fp#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) April 23, 2023

Lots of good things happened at our track meet this weekend! Lots of gold medals. I hope all of you Baylor fans have a wonderful week. Sic ‘em!