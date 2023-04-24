DBR: Monday, April 24th, 2023

Please Don’t Leave Us Jalen
If any of you know me personally, you’ve probably heard me talk about my love for Jalen Bridges. I believe he is a great player and even better person. Jalen declared for the draft while maintaining eligibility this weekend. Wherever you go, we wish you luck!
April 22, 2023
Defending the Home Turf
Our men’s 4x400 closed out the meet this weekend in Waco! Hell yeah boys.
Nothin' like a 4x400 win to close out the home slate in Waco— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) April 23, 2023
Nathaniel Ezekiel
Matthew Moorer
Hasani Barr
Dillon Bedell
⏱️ 3:01.55#SicEm pic.twitter.com/wUrrrN9GZz
UPSET ALERT!
Baseball took down #16 Texas Tech 6-4 this weekend in Lubbock. Let’s keep that ball rolling Mitch.
Bears secure the dub! @BaylorBaseball pulls off a ranked road win over No. 16 Texas Tech, 6-4.#NCAABaseball x ESPN+pic.twitter.com/HnDUbbGvoM— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 23, 2023
Men’s Golf Starts Off the Post-Season Today
The first step on our postseason journey comes tomorrow at Prairie Dunes!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) April 23, 2023
️: https://t.co/x1Mz1Wm5fp#SicEm ⛳️ ️
Lots of good things happened at our track meet this weekend! Lots of gold medals. I hope all of you Baylor fans have a wonderful week. Sic ‘em!
Loading comments...