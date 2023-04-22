Baylor Tennis Exits Big 12 Championships

The Baylor Men’s (14-10) and Women’s Tennis (16-13) teams fell in the first and second round of the Big 12 Championships against Oklahoma’s Men (17-15), 4-3 and Women (19-8), 4-2, respectively at Lawrence Sports Pavilion.

MT vs. Oklahoma

The Bears secured the doubles point on Courts 1 and 3 following 16th-ranked Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz’ 6-4 finish over Baptiste Anselmo and Nathan Han, and Christopher Frantzen and Luc Koenig’s toppling of Jordan Hasson and Siphos Montsi, 6-1.

Koenig gave the Bears the first singles point at the No. 6 spot against Luis Alvarez, 6-2, 6-2.

62nd-ranked Paroulek was upset by Alex Martinez—ranked 94th—6-3, 6-4 on Court 1, before Marko Miladinović fell to Justin Schlageter in three sets, 6-3, 0-6, 1-6 at the No. 4 spot to tie up the match.

On Court 5, Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi inked a 6-4, 7-6(7-5) win over Han for the lead, but Oklahoma’s Hasson evened the score with his three set 6-7(14-16), 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Velcz at the No. 2 position.

The match was determined by Court 3’s 11th-ranked Montsi’s upset of 82nd-ranked Finn Bass in three sets, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

If the Bears are picked to participate in the NCAA Tournament, the first round will take place on May 5 with times, locations, and opponents TBD.

WT vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma finished the first doubles match on Court 1 with 10th-ranked Carmen and Ivana Corley defeating Paula Barañano and Daniella Dimitrov, 6-3, but the Bears clinched the doubles point at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva upset Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth—ranked 43rd nationally—6-4, before Danielle Tuhten and Liubov Kostenko excelled past Julia Garcia Ruiz and Dana Guzman, 6-4.

120th-ranked C. Corley gave the Sooners their first point over Kostenko on Court 3, 6-1, 6-2.

Garcia Ruiz finished 6-4, 6-0 against Dimitrov on Court 5, before Emma Staker notched a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Barañano at the No. 6 position.

At the No. 4 slot, 84th-ranked Harvison toppled Pisareva, 6-2, 6-3 for the Bears’ lone singles point.

Court 2 closed the match and the Sooner victory as Sahdiieva fell 2-6, 1-6 to 93rd-ranked Guzman.

The Bears’ NCAA First Round will also begin on May 5 with essential information TBD.