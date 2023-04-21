WT Topples Kansas State, 4-0

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (16-12) swept Kansas State (2-20), 4-0 in the first round of the Big 12 Championships at Jayhawk Tennis Center.

The Bears earned the doubles point as the Wildcats only had five eligible players and forfeited Court 3 against Danielle Tuhten and Liubov Kostenko. Court 2’s Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson bested Florentine Dekkers and Rozalia Gruszczynska, 6-3 to clinch the point.

Kansas State also gave up a singles point by forfeit on Court 6 against Tuhten for Baylor’s first singles point.

At the No. 3 spot, Kostenko earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Manami Ukita, before 84th-ranked Isabella Harvison toppled Aleen Quamar, 6-2, 6-3 on Court 4 to win the match for the Bears.

The Bears will remain in Lawrence to face Oklahoma today at 12 p.m. (CT).